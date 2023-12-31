"Stop rigging draws"; "I hate everything" - Fans react to Rafael Nadal being drawn against Dominic Thiem in Brisbane International 1R

Rafael Nadal will face Dominic Thiem in the first round of his comeback tournament at the Brisbane International. The two previously had a practice session Down Under.

The Spaniard is returning to action after his injury at the 2023 Australian Open and has been handed a tough draw as he is slated to face the Austrian in the first round of his singles campaign.

Thiem took part in the qualifiers of the ATP 250 event and saved three match points to beat James McCabe 2-6, 7-6, 6-4. He then triumphed 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 over Giulio Zeppieri to book his place in the main draw.

Nadal and Thiem will lock horns for the first time since the 2020 ATP Finals and it will also be their first meeting in an ATP 250 event since the 2016 Argentina Open.

The draw attracted a lot of attention from tennis fans, as many took to social media to give their thoughts. One fan joked about it being rigged.

"Stop rigging draws," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"I hate everything."

Expand Tweet

Another fan said that Rafael Nadal, the 'King of Clay,' would take on Dominic Thiem, the 'Prince of Clay.'

"The King of Clay returns against the Prince of Clay on Hard court. Maybe the most fit on the day wins," the fan's tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Rafael Nadal being drawn against Dominic Thiem at the 2023 Brisbane International:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The winner of the Nadal-Thiem clash will face either Aslan Karatsev or Jason Kubler in the second round of the Brisbane International.

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem will lock horns for the 16th time

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem at an exhibition event in Adelaide in 2021

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem will take on one another for the 16th time in their first-round meeting at the Brisbane International.

The Spaniard currently leads 9-6 in the head-to-head between the two. However, Thiem beat him in their last two encounters in the quarterfinals the 2020 Australian Open, and later in the group stage of that year's ATP Finals.

The Austrian has won two out of his three matches against Nadal on hard courts. The Spaniard, however, triumphed in the two Grand Slam finals they played, both at the French Open. Nadal won 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in 2018 before triumphing 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in 2019.

Thiem has often managed to challenge Nadal on clay, beating him four times out of 12 matches played.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here