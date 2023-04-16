"Stop trying to make Jannik Sinner look like a sore loser" - Tennis fans defend Italian over frosty handshake with Holger Rune at Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner doled out a frosty handshake to Holger Rune following his loss to the Dane in the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters semifinals.
Rune inched closer to claiming his second ATP Masters 1000 title by defeating Sinner in a rain-interrupted thriller in Monte Carlo. The Dane had a slow start to the match as the World No. 8 broke his serve twice to clinch the first set 6-1. However, Rune overcame a 47-minute rain delay and a hostile crowd to win the match 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Following the loss, Jannik Sinner handed out a cold handshake to Holger Rune.
Tennis fans rallied behind Sinner and defended him for dishing out a frosty handshake to the Dane.
One user questioned why some fans were still supporting Rune when some of the nicest players on the tour, namely Stan Wawrinka, Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner, all faced issues when playing against the World No. 9.
"Wawrkina, Sinner, Ruud are three of the nicest players on tour. They all had something to "say" about Rune. I don't understand the people who are still defending him...," the user commented.
Another fan pointed out that the Italian had historically always been a graceful loser, including when he suffered a tough loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2022 US Open quarterfinals.
"Sinner hugged Alcaraz after that tough loss at the Us Open. He is one of the nicest and respectful players on tour. There's a reason for this handshake. Stop trying to make Sinner look like a sore loser," the fan posted.
"For those who don’t follow tennis, Sinner is one of the nicest, most respectful guys in the sport. Tells you a bit about the other guy," another fan tweeted.
Here are some more fan reactions to the cold handshake between Sinner and Rune:
"I don't want to comment" - Jannik Sinner on his cold handshake with Holger Rune
During the post-match press conference, Jannik Sinner declined to answer whether his cold shoulder to Holger Rune was caused by the Dane's treatment of the hostile crowd.
"No, I don't want to comment," Sinner said.
Meanwhile, Rune was ecstatic with the crowd's involvement, declaring that he had enjoyed his time on the court.
"My relationship with the crowd was awesome, if you ask me. I think it was great. You had so much energy on the court, which is fun. I guess if you ask the crowd, I think they would prefer that than two guys looking down and doing nothing," Rune said.
Holger Rune will take on Andrey Rublev in the final of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday, April 16.