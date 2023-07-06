"Such a copy cat" - Venus Williams teases Daniil Medvedev for replicating her forehand technique, asks fans whose was better

Venus Williams has been in good spirits following her Wimbledon 2023 exit, as she recently took to social media to reminisce about her days at SW19, including a practice session alongside Daniil Medvedev.

Venus Williams was knocked out of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after suffering a first-round loss to former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina. Despite the heartbreak, the five-time Wimbledon champion maintained an optimistic approach, and also indulged in some playful banter on social media.

Prior to her match and subsequent exit, the American was on the practice court, where she trained just beside former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. The two were captured in one frame during the practice, both producing an identical forehand shot.

Venus Williams was amused by the composition of the picture and shared it with her fans on social media, teasing the Russian for copying her move.

“Such a copy cat,” she teased Daniil Medvedev on Instagram.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion also jokingly asked fans to vote who between the two bore a better stance.

“Who did it better?” she asked.

Venus Williams on Instagram

Venus Williams and Daniil Medvedev have contrasting fortunes at 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Daniil Medvedev at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Venus Williams came up short against fellow wildcard entrant Elina Svitolina, going down 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round of the Wimbledon Championships. This was the 43-year-old’s fourth loss in the six matches she has contested so far this year.

Williams' 2023 campaign was derailed due to a hamstring injury she suffered at the ASB Classic in January. She resumed her season on the grasscourt, where she earned a promising result – a victory against 2021 Canadian Open champion Camila Giorgi in the opening round of the Birmingham Classic.

After her Wimbledon exit, the veteran wrote on her Instagram stories:

“I couldn’t manage to move yesterday but I gained confidence as the match went on. I will take that confidence with me in my next competition. My plan is to continue to wallop the hell out of the ball.

“I’m so grateful to do what I do. I love tennis and so passionate about being my best. I’m even more excited to play. When an opportunity is missed or is taken away like this, it’s made me hungrier for the next one."

US Swing 🥺🤞🏼 @VeeSTARWilliams



She gained confidence!



She is more hungrier!



And she wants to continue playing!



Let's goo 🤩



#venuswilliams #veelievers #comeback This is what Vee learned after what happened at Wimbledon !She gained confidence!She is more hungrier!And she wants to continue playing!Let's goo 🤩 This is what Vee learned after what happened at Wimbledon !She gained confidence!She is more hungrier!And she wants to continue playing!Let's goo 🤩#venuswilliams #veelievers #comeback https://t.co/4RJB5WucFj

Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, is back in action at SW19 after being banned in 2022, owing to his nationality. The Russian breezed through his opening match 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 against Great Britain’s wildcard participant Arthur Fery on Wednesday, July 5.

The 2021 US Open champion is one of the top-4 favorites to win the title. He, however, has never moved past the fourth round of the event – a feat he achieved in his previous campaign in 2021.

Moreover, he will face a tough opponent in Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Mannarino recently defeated the Russian on grass at the Libema Open. Medvedev will hope to earn a favorable result this time around.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes