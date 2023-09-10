Sumit Nagal's hunt for a title at the ATP Tulln Challenger event in Austria ended in disappointment as he suffered a straight-set defeat against the Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva on Sunday. Kopriva won the match 6-2, 6-4.

This was Nagal's third appearance in a Challenger-level championship title match. There was nothing much to choose between the two players with Nagal ranked five spots higher than his opponent Kopriva. Nagal had emerged victorious at the Rome and Tampere Challenger events earlier this year.

From the beginning, Nagal struggled with his serve, a basic part of his game that has been his strength. In a pivotal moment, he saw himself up 40-0 in a game but surprisingly lost it, which proved to be a tipping point. Following this, Nagal vented his frustration by smashing his racquet on the court.

Kopriva capitalized on Nagal's mistakes, with a series of precise shots and well-placed winners. Kopriva clinched the match with a forehand winner.

Sumit Nagal set to rise in ATP rankings chart

While the upset in the final was definitely a setback for Sumit Nagal, it's important to recognize his journey leading up to this point. Along the way, he showcased his class by conquering two seeded players, including the top-seed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

As a result of his admirable effort, Nagal acquired 60 ranking points and is all set to rise 33 places in the ATP chart, jumping to the 156th spot.

Looking ahead, Sumit Nagal's next challenge is on home soil as he prepares for the Davis Cup World Group II tie versus Morocco, which will take place in Lucknow.