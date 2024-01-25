Sumit Nagal only Indian to be handed direct entry into the Bengaluru Open

2017 champion Sumit Nagal is the only Indian to get a direct entry into the main draw of the 2024 Bengaluru Open. The ATP Challenger 100, which will be held in the KSLTA Tennis Stadium is scheduled to take place from February 10.

The men's singles event at the tournament will feature 21 players from 11 different countries, with France’s World No. 106 Benjamin Bonzi being the highest-ranked name.

The last time Sumit Nagal played the Bengaluru Open was in 2023, when he was knocked out of the competition by Australia’s Max Purcell (6-4, 3-6, 3-6) in the round of 16. However, Nagal goes into this year's event with significantly better form, having recently reached the second round of the Australian Open.

“This edition is expected to be high on challenges, there are many strong contenders, making this edition more challenging and definitely exciting to watch. My journey continues, and I am enthusiastic about going back on court and making a lasting impact,” Nagal said in a press release.

Sumit Nagal on his Australian Open exploits

After a strong 2023, Sumit Nagal continued to make history this year. The Indian was denied a wild card nomination for the Australian Open by the AITA, only for him to smash his way into the main draw on the back of some dominant wins in his qualifier rounds.

In his round of 32, Nagal went on to beat seeded player Alexander Bublik, before falling short to China's J.C Chang in his pre-quarter finals. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after his defeat in Melbourne, the Indian thanked his sponsors, coaches, and fans for their support.

“What a rollercoaster the last few days have been at the Australian Open. Disappointed to not get over the line today, but also proud of the run I had. Thanks a lot to my sponsors Indian Oil, Aryan Pumps, Yonex, ASICS, Gatorade & Maha Tennis Foundation for the support.”

“Thanks to my coaches Sascha Nensel, Milos Galecic, and Dr. Cynthia Hucks-Smith for all the work they’ve been putting in. A massive thanks to everyone for the electrifying support at the courts. And to everyone back home for all the love. I enjoyed reading all your wonderful comments and messages. Onwards and upwards”