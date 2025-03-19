Sumit Nagal suffers crushing defeat to unseeded Spanish player in Round of 32 match at Murcia Open 2025

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal went down in straight sets in a Round of 32 match of the 2025 Murcia Open on Wednesday, March 19. Spain's unseeded tennis player Pablo Llamas Ruiz defeated Nagal 6-4, 6-1 to progress through to the pre-quarterfinals.

Nagal recently lost in the Round of 32 match of the Argentina Open as well. He entered the Murcia Open as the fifth seed but ended up losing against an unseeded player in the first round.

Ruiz did not allow any easy points to Nagal throughout the match. The Spaniard broke his opponent's serve five times while conceding just one break point in six chances. The Indian could not fire a single ace in the match, while Ruiz smashed three aces. Sumit Nagal even ended up recording two double faults in the two-set match.

Pablo Llamas Ruiz will take on his compatriot Daniel Rincon in the Round of 16 match scheduled to happen on March 20.

Sumit Nagal was not the only Indian tennis player to suffer a defeat in Murcia Open 2025

While Sumit Nagal lost in straight sets in the men's singles category, the Indian tennis duo of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Prashanth lost their men's doubles match against David Stevenson and Johannes Ingildsen. It was a close match, where the Indian pair lost 3-6, 7-5, 7-10.

Both teams earned three break points each, but David and Johannes hit five aces as compared to Jeevan and Prashanth's two. Both teams recorded five double faults each. Interestingly, the Indian pair scored 68 points, one more than their opponents, but still ended up losing the match because David Stevenson and Johannes Ingildsen won the important points.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian tennis players can bounce back stronger after the setbacks in the Murcia Open.

