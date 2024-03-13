American golfer Michelle Wie West recently expressed her excitement for Caroline Wozniacki as the Dane reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells.

On Tuesday (March 12), Wozniacki defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 16. Wozniacki will now face World No. 1 and 2022 champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal on Thursday.

After the match, Michelle Wie West posted a video on her Instagram story captured from the stands. It featured scenes from the stadium and Wozniacki being interviewed by the press at a distance. In the caption of the video, she expressed her elation at Wozniacki's victory by addressing her as a super mom.

“LETS GOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!! SUPER MOM WINS ANOTHER MATCH!!!!!! @CAROWOZNIACKI” she wrote.

Michelle Wie West's Instagram story

After the match, Wozniacki, who was pleased with her victory over Kerber, expressed gratitude and happiness at returning to Indian Wells.

“I don’t take anything for granted. I took a very long break. To be back here in this sport, I’m just enjoying myself. I’m thrilled I get another match,” said Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki kicked off her 2024 Indian Wells campaign by defeating Zhu Lin and Donna Vekić in the first and second rounds in straight sets each. She then knocked out United States' Katie Volynets in the third round in three sets before getting the better of Angelique Kerber in the fourth round.

The Dane returned to the WTA tour in August 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the birth of her daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee, and her son, James Wozniacki Lee. Since her return, the Indian Wells event is the sixth WTA tournament she is competing in.

Caroline Wozniacki won the Indian Wells title in 2011

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki was the winner of the 2011 edition of the Indian Wells tournament, becoming the first and only Danish player to lift the title.

En route to the final, she defeated the likes of Sloane Stephens, María José Martínez Sánchez, Alisa Kleybanova, Victoria Azarenka, and Maria Sharapova. In the final, she defeated French star Marion Bartoli 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

This season's edition marks the 14th time Caroline Wozniacki has participated at Indian Wells. In previous years, she reached the final on two more occasions, in 2010 and 2013, where she was defeated by Jelena Janković and Maria Sharapova, respectively.

No active player has won the Indian Wells title twice except Victoria Azarenka, who achieved this feat in 2012 and 2016. This presents another opportunity for Swiatek or Wozniacki to equal that tally.