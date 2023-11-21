Novak Djokovic's recent remarks about wanting his opponents to sense the weight of his presence have left tennis fans impressed.

Djokovic clinched his record seventh ATP Finals title by defeating Jannik Sinner in the summit clash. Despite an earlier loss to Sinner in the group stage in Turin, the Serb dominated proceedings in the final, winning 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 43 minutes.

Following his win, the 24-time Grand Slam champion expressed his desire for his rivals, such as Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner, to feel the pressure of his "aura" during their matches against him.

"I want them to feel that kind of pressure. When they play me, I want them to feel that it's going to require the best tennis from them in order to win against me. That's what I want my opponents to feel, no doubt, because that helps mentally coming into the match," he said in his post-match press conference.

"I think the more I win on the biggest stage, the more this kind of aura grows, and I'm glad for it, no doubt. Of course, that's not going to win you the match, but it might give you the little percentage, the little edge," he added.

Novak Djokovic's remarks drew cheers from tennis fans, with one fan praising his elite mentality as an athlete. The fan also drew a parallel to the mindset observed in Manchester United players under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Supreme athlete mentality. Like the sir alex man united team. Teams walk out from their locker room half defeated at old trafford," the fan commented.

Another fan asserted that the Serb's aura on the court was unmistakable, as it often forced his opponents to "self destruct"

"There is definitely an aura on the court when he plays. His opponents tend to self destruct," the fan posted.

Djokovic's remarks also sparked comparisons to other sporting legends like Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods, who were renowned for cultivating a similar presence.

"NBA players used to be scared playing Jordan. He knew it and used it against them. All greats do and did!" one fan commented.

"This is how @TigerWoods made his opponents feel. @DjokerNole is literally the Tiger Woods of tennis," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic: "I have always the highest ambitions and goals"

Novak Djokovic has had an exceptional season, winning three Grand Slam titles and reaching the final of the fourth. When questioned about surpassing this achievement, the Serb humorously suggested that could aim for the Golden Calendar Slam - winning all four Majors and the Olympic gold medal.

"Well, you can win four slams and Olympic gold (smiling)," Djokovic said in his post-match press conference.

Despite having earned a plethora of accolades in his illustrious career, the 24-time Grand Slam champion also emphasized his enduring drive and ambition for greater accomplishments.

"Let's see. I mean, I have always the highest ambitions and goals. That's not going to be different for the next year, that's for sure. The drive that I have is still there. My body has been serving me well, listening to me well. I have a great team of people around me," he added.

