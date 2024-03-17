Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently questioned China's motives after the country signaled that it wants to prevent the sale of TikTok to the US.

According to the Reddit co-founder, the US government's decision to not ban the social platform is justified. Ohanian also agrees with the government's proposal to TikTok, which involves China selling the platform to the US if it wants to continue operating in the country.

Ohanian took to social media to present his views on the subject and said that the rational decision for China would be to sell TikTok so the value created by the platform in the US does not diminish.

"The fact that China is signaling that they don't even want to sell it (TikTok), yeah, it looks a little bit like a petulant child who's taking their toys and getting up and leaving. But it also is kind of a tell, because if their interests were purely business-driven, any rational actor would prefer to sell the asset for some amount of money, recoup all that value creation, versus just getting banned and all that value going to zero," the Reddit co-founder said on Instagram.

However, Ohanian's take was not well-received by several social fans, with one of them expressing surprise at the opinion considering the entrepreneur's ties to social platform Reddit.

"I'm surprised to hear this from you as Reddit's co-founder ...this is freedom of speech 101 as well," the fan wrote.

A user expressing surprise at Alexis Ohanian's take

One fan said that Ohanian's logic was "xenophobic".

"Xenophobia based logic. Look it up! Facebook own by American and Fox owned by Australian American have already been caught doing what we are blaming China of doing. We see ourselves in China," the fan's comment read.

A user calling Alexis Ohanian's opinion xenophobic

Another fan countered Ohanian's opinion by referring to the impact of US-based social platforms on sovereign states' electoral processes.

"Nonsense! The rest of the world could ask the same question about US owned social media which has already been used to interfere in sovereign states' electoral processes. The US time and again proves that they only believe in free markets when they are favourable to the US," the fan's comment read.

A user slamming Alexis Ohanian's opinion

Here are some more reactions to Serena Williams' husband's take on China selling TikTok to the United States.

Reactions to Alexis Ohanian's Instagram post

Reactions to Alexis Ohanian's Instagram post

Reactions to Alexis Ohanian's Instagram post

