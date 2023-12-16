"Sweetest thing ever, how cute Rafael Nadal is as a daddy" - Fans delighted by Spaniard entertaining his son with funny faces during practice session

Rafael Nadal has won the hearts of tennis fans with a playful and adorable gesture towards his son during a recent practice session in Kuwait.

Nadal has been diligently preparing for his comeback at his academy, gearing up to make a return to the court after nearly a year away from the tour. His family has joined him in Kuwait, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion's son often making an appearance at his practice sessions.

Despite being engaged in an intense training session recently, the Spaniard took the time to entertain his son by teasing him with silly faces, much to the delight of tennis fans.

Several fans expressed their joy at the heartwarming gesture, praising Nadal for his parenting skills.

"Omg this is the sweetest thing ever. We can only imagine how cute and fun he is as a daddy," a fan posted.

"I have watched this video on insta so so so so many times!! Utterly heartwarming and SO adorable!!" another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, other fans detailed their inability to contain their emotions when faced with the touching clip.

"I'm crying this man is so wholesome," a fan commented.

"Screaming crying throwing up," another fan shared.

Rafael Nadal: "Having a child at home is always special but I would have been fine without it too"

The Spaniard addresses the media

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Rafael Nadal junior, in October 2022. In a recent interview, the Spaniard disclosed how profoundly special it was to have a child at home, emphasizing the immense joy it brings.

"I have always taken things well. But in that sense, of course having a child at home who is also the first is always special, because of course it makes you happy in many moments," he said in an interview with Agencia EFE (as quoted by Lared).

However, the 37-year-old also admitted that, while he was very happy to have a child, he would have been content without one as well.

"But I think that I would have been fine without it too, because I have accepted and tolerated it well throughout my life. But without a doubt it helps and gives me happiness," he added.

Nadal is set to make his long-awaited comeback to the tour at the Brisbane International, which is scheduled to take place from December 31 to January 7. The 22-time Grand Slam champion will feature in a star-studded lineup alongside Andy Murray, Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov and Ben Shelton, among others.

