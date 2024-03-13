"Take the f**king money";"Would be stunned if this wasn't approved" - Fans react to Saudi Arabia's $2 billion offer for combined ATP-WTA tennis tour

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has reportedly made a $2 billion offer to merge the ATP and WTA tennis tours. In return, Saudi Arabia will host a new Masters 1000 tournament in January. The offer is time-sensitive with a 90-day expiration period.

According to a report by Telegraph Sport, during the Premium Tours discussion in Indian Wells last week, ATP Chairman Andrea Guadenzi briefed the organizers of the Masters 1000 tournament that PIF has approached both tours with a merger proposal. If they accept the proposal, PIF will pay $1 billion to both the ATP and WTA tours. The four Grand Slams will not be part of this deal.

Saudi Arabia has been aggressively branching out into the sporting world and has taken a particular interest in tennis. PIF recently became the naming sponsor of the ATP Rankings and a partner at six major tournaments. It is reportedly also the front-runner to host the 2024 WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The report of Saudi Arabia's offer to merge the two tours drew mixed reactions from fans on social media. On one hand, many liked the idea of combining the tours to eliminate mismanagement and streamline operations. But fans were also wary that this would be achieved with Saudi dollars.

Many expected the deal to go through and opined it would particularly benefit lowered-ranked players.

"They have to accept this 2 billion is a lot of $$$ and we might actually get better organized tournaments on the tours," a fan wrote.

"Can't wait for the Saudis to disrupt the status quo. Current tennis governance is a dysfunctional mess, fans and players paying the price. The sport itself is hurting, TV viewership way down bc poor access. A few events like slams & IW doing well most others poor attendance," another fan tweeted.

"Not a fan of deeper Saudi involvement, but I do like the idea of more closely combining men’s & women’s tours," a fan posted.

"TAKE THE F**KING MONEH," a fan exclaimed.

Here are more fan reactions to Saudi Arabia's ATP-WTA merger offer:

Tennis Australia reportedly opposes Saudi Arabia's merger plan

Craig Tiley

According to reports, Tennis Australia and its CEO, Craig Tiley, are in firm opposition to Saudi Arabia's $2 billion merger plan. This is because, if the deal is approved, the Masters 1000 tournament that Saudi Arabia will host in early January will clash with the United Cup in Australia on the tour calendar.

The United Cup is a big mixed-gendered international tournament that saw major stars compete this year. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek represented Serbia and Poland, respectively, at the 2024 United Cup. Australia also hosts several 250-level and 500-level tournaments on the ATP and WTA Tours.

Saudi Arabia has only hosted one professional tennis tournament in recent years, the 2023 ATP Next Gen Finals. However, the country has also hosted many men's and women's exhibition events.