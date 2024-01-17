"Taking meetings in a wine cellar" - Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend on the troubles she faced ahead of his Australian Open 2r match

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently shared how she had to go to a wine cellar to take a meeting because the American was sleeping ahead of his second-round Australian Open match.

Fritz faced off against Hugo Gaston in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open. The match ended with scores of 6-0, 6-3, 6-1 in favor of Fritz.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have reportedly been dating since 2020, with Riddle occasionally accompanying him to tournaments. Riddle has also appeared alongside Fritz in the Netflix docu-series "Breakpoint."

On Tuesday, Riddle shared an image of a wine cellar on her Instagram story. She captioned the image joking that the wine cellar was the only quiet place she could find in the hotel for her meeting as Fritz was still asleep ahead of his second-round match.

“Taking this morning's meetings in a wine cellar in the hotel (only quiet place I could find) because Taylor is sleeping still for match day,” Morgan Riddle wrote.

Morgan Riddle shares image from wine cellar (Instagram)

In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Riddle spoke about their relationship and how they stay focused and pursue individual pursuits, regardless of their location.

“Both of us are very focused on what we're doing. I'm not always like, 'When are you coming back to the room?' I'm out doing things or meeting people which I think is good that we're very much immersed in each other, but also have our own things going on no matter where we are," Riddle said.

Taylor Fritz's 2024 season so far

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 4 (Getty Images)

Taylor Fritz began his 2024 season by representing the defending champions, the United States, at the United Cup alongside Denis Kudla, Rajeev Ram, Jessica Pegula, Alycia Parks, and Desirae Krawczyk. However, they were eliminated in the group stage of the competition.

Fritz is currently competing in the Australian Open, marking his 9th appearance in the tournament. In his first-round match at the Melbourne Slam, the American faced off against Facundo Diaz Acosta. Fritz emerged victorious after a thrilling 5-set encounter.

He faced Hugo Gaston in the second round on Wednesday and defeated him in straight sets to progress to the third round for the fourth time in his career.

The American is set to face Hungary's Fábián Marozsán in the third round of the Australian Open.