"Taking notes" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian jokes about future gender reveal plans after getting inspired by Chinese drone display

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has recently joked about planning a spectacular drone show to potentially announce the sex of their third child.

Ohanian recently revealed the sex of their second child with a drone show over the Florida skies. The drones spelled out 'GIRL!' much to the delight of Williams, as well as their friends and family.

The couple already have a five-year-old daughter, Olympia, who they have said is also excited to welcome her baby sister.

The drone show was a surprise for Williams, who was initially pranked by Ohanian with a yellow cake that did not reveal anything. The Reddit co-founder said he wanted to “troll” his wife and daughter into thinking that the cake was the actual reveal.

"So this cake is as basic of a gender reveal idea as I can come up with. Inside, it's yellow. I'm doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal. She's going to cut into this cake, probably be disappointed and hopefully, hopefully appreciate my troll," he said.

Ohanian later explained that they were going to reveal the baby’s sex with "a little style and some spectacular lights."

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, Serena, you and Olympia deserve the best. The way we're going to do it though is with a little style and some spectacular lights. And I need the DJ to get us going and let's find out, once and for all, whether Olympia's going to be a big sister to a boy or a girl," he said in the video.

On Tuesday, August 8, a Twitter user shared a video of a spectacular Chinese drone show.

"1500 drones create a Chinese dragon in the night sky," the post read.

Ohanian reshared the video on Twitter and wrote:

"Taking notes for next gender reveal…"

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams announced their second pregnancy at the Met Gala in May 2023. The American athlete showed off her baby bump in a stunning black dress at the event.

How Barack Obama helped Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian become a better parent

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and Daughter Olympia in the 2022 US Open

During a conversation with E! News, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian spoke about a conversation he had with former US President Barack Obama. The topic of discussion was the significance of setting a positive example for his daughter in terms of parenting.

"The man you are to your wife is man that your daughter is going to see and come to expect. So, remember every time you're with your wife, you are role modeling that behavior not just for your daughter but for whoever she's going to get to know in her later life," he recalled Obama saying.

Alexis Ohanian further talked about his connection with the 23-time Grand Slam champion and the influence she has on him. He also expressed that having a child with Serena Williams provided him with a unique advantage for personal development and growth, almost like a shortcut.

"I knew I have found someone I was going to spend the rest of my life with because she was someone who I knew I would never outgrow. Obviously, having a child with her is a cheat code, because you really understand the opportunity you have to speak all of that into someone who you want nothing more than the best for," he said.

