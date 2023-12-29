Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrates one year anniversary of her vlogging channel in Perth ahead of United Cup 2024

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her vlogging channel and shared its statistics on social media.

Riddle, dubbed by the New York Times as the Most Famous Woman in Men's Tennis, has been in a relationship with Fritz since early 2020. The American influencer and vlogger posts videos of her life as the girlfriend of a professional tennis player on tour and is on a self-proclaimed personal mission to make tennis 'cool' again.

Riddle recently celebrated the one year anniversary of her YouTube channel and shared some account statistics with her fans on social media. The American gained around 46,200K subscribers and garnered around 3 million views from 51 videos in her first year.

Morgan Riddle's YouTube channel stats

The influencer first posted a YouTube video on 27 December 2022. The video, titled 'HONG KONG: life on tennis tour, christmas in hong kong, dim sum', garnered around 53,000 views. Her most viewed video, titled 'INDIAN WELLS: week in my life at bnp paribas open', has around 217,000 views.

The couple is currently in Perth as Fritz is getting ready to start his 2024 campaign at the United Cup. Fritz will be representing defending champions Team USA. They are placed in Group C alongside Team Great Britain and the host nation Team Australia.

Taylor Fritz and Team USA will look to retain the United Cup

Team USA at the 2024 United Cup

Taylor Fritz and Team USA will look to replicate their previous year's heroics and retain the United Cup as they head into the second edition of the tournament. USA won all of their ties last year and lost only one match in the group stages against the Czech Republic.

The team won all of their matches in their semifinals tie against Poland as well, defeating them 5-0, and won 4-0 against Italy in the finals to win the inaugural United Cup.

This year's Team USA consists of Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Denis Kudla, Alycia Parks, Rajeev Ram, and Desirae Krawczyk and will be captained by David Witt. They are placed in Group C alongside Team Great Britain and host nation Australia.

Team USA will begin their campaign on December 31 against Team Great Britain. Fritz will play Cameron Norrie and Pegula will face Katie Boulter and will then play Team Australia on January 1, where Pegula will face Ajla Tomlijanovic and Fritz will play Alex de Minaur.