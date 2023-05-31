Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared her post-match moments supporting him at the 2023 French Open.

American tennis star Taylor Fritz had a successful start at the French Open 2023, as he won his first-round match in straight sets against compatriot Michael Mmoh on Tuesday, May 30. He breezed past Mmoh 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 in an hour and 40 minutes.

Morgan Riddle is a fashion influencer and has been dating Fritz for over two years, accompanying him to various tournaments around the world. She often shares glimpses of their travel adventures and her outfits on social media.

On Tuesday, she posted a story on Instagram showing Fritz talking to the media and interacting with fans after his match.

"Good start to the week", Riddle captioned her Instagram story.

Fritz will take on home favorite Arthur Rinderknech in the second round of the French Open 2023. The American and the Frenchman have never faced each other before on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Fritz is coming off a dominant win over compatriot Michael Mmoh in the first round, while Rinderknech upset former semifinalist Richard Gasquet in four sets. Both players have powerful serves and groundstrokes, but Fritz has the edge in experience and consistency.

The 25-year-old American has reached three clay-court semifinals this year, including at Monte-Carlo, and has improved his record on the surface to 35-29.

Rinderknech, on the other hand, is playing in his first French Open main draw and has a modest 13-13 record on clay. The 27-year-old will have the support of the home crowd, but he will need to play his best tennis to challenge Fritz, who is aiming for his first third-round appearance at Roland Garros.

Andy Roddick deems Taylor Fritz the "most reliable choice" among American players to make a mark at French Open 2023

Andy Roddick hopeful for Taylor Fritz's chances at the 2023 French Open

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick mentioned Taylor Fritz as the “most reliable choice” among the American players to perform well at the French Open 2023.

Roddick was impressed by Fritz’s run at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he beat the defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the last four.

"Yeah, I think Fritz is our most reliable choice right now. He played great in Monte Carlo, made the semis, had a couple of huge wins along the way there,” Roddick said.

Roddick also mentioned Tommy Paul as a possible contender for his smooth movement on clay. He also observed that Sebastian Korda has a natural feel for clay, but he has not been able to find his rhythm after coming back from injury.

“Tommy Paul moves fluidly on clay. Seb Korda slides very well on clay but hasn’t had much preparation. He has been having trouble getting matches,” he added.

Taylor Fritz, however, has not had much success at the French Open in the past, with his lowest win percentage among all the Grand Slam tournaments. He has won five matches and lost six at the claycourt Major, giving him a 45% win rate, which is lower than his records at the Australian Open (59%), Wimbledon (57%), and the US Open (46%).

In 2022, Fritz was eliminated from the tournament in the second round by Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 3-6.

