Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle subjected to criticism over her outfit after opening up about being 'groped and harassed' at Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has hit back at a follower who suggested that her dress was the reason for her harassment at the NFL Super Bowl 2024.

Riddle, who is a social media influencer, recently said that she was verbally abused by "drunk, gross" male fans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where she watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, on Sunday, February 11.

"Wasn’t going to post about this but I actually think it’s important to. I can’t believe the level of harassment we dealt with this weekend from men. In the last 3 days I’ve been grabbed, groped, harassed, cat called incessantly – basically every few minutes when we were out in public," Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend wrote.

"And it was really bad at the [Super Bowl] game today. We couldn’t even enjoy the game without getting bothered by drunk, rude, gross male fans. It’s extremely stressful and scary," she added.

Riddle revealed that she had a panic attack and spent the third quarter of the game in the bathroom after being subjected to 'scary' treatment by some of the spectators.

"Spent the 3rd quarter in the bathroom of the stadium because I had a panic attack," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

However, not everyone was sympathetic to Riddle’s ordeal. One of her followers sent her a message saying that maybe it was the way she dressed that invited harassment. The message read:

"Maybe it’s the way you dress? It’s a sports game, not a fashion show. Dress accordingly to the place and you have harassment."

Riddle posted a screenshot of the message on her Instagram story and also shared a picture of her outfit from the game day in which she can be seen wearing a Louis Vuitton sleeveless white denim jacket and wide-leg trousers.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Taylor Fritz to face Nuno Borges in 2024 Delray Beach Open 2R

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open

Taylor Fritz will take on Nuno Borges in the second round of the 2024 Delray Beach Open on Thursday, February 15.

Fritz, the top seed and defending champion, received a bye in the first round. The American is coming off a quarter-final appearance at the Australian Open, where he lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Borges, who is ranked No. 46, made his second appearance at the ATP 250 tournament with a straight-sets win over Gabriel Diallo in the first round. The 26-year-old had a breakthrough run at the Australian Open, where he reached the fourth round before losing to the eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev in a four-set thriller.

This will be the first meeting between Taylor Fritz and Nuno Borges. The winner will face either Rinky Hijikata or Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinals.