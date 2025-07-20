Taylor Fritz and Sloane Stephens turn unexpected 'besties' after stealing the show in stylish looks at ESPYs

American tennis stars Taylor Fritz and Sloane Stephens recently ran into each other at the 2025 ESPY awards. Stealing the show in their glamourous outfits, the duo quickly became ‘besties’ and shared snaps of their night together with fans.Fritz and Stephens are two of the most prominent names in American tennis at the minute. The former’s career has seen him win the 2022 Indian Wells Open and reach the finals of the US Open as well as the ATP Finals. Meanwhile, Stephens is the 2017 US Open champion, the 2018 French Open finalist, and the 2013 Australian Open semi-finalist.Recently, Taylor Fritz and Sloane Stephens left behind the tennis courts and joined forces with each other on the red carpet for the 2025 ESPYs. Taking to Instagram, Stephens shared a snap of herself posing with her fellow American and wrote,“The besties you never knew you needed @taylor_fritz.”Fritz re-shared the story and added,“Headband tanlines 🔥🔥🔥.”Via @taylor_fritz on InstagramSloane Stephens also shared a carousel of photos showcasing her time at the ESPY awards, writing,“Red called. I answered.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the tennis end of things, Stephens was last seen in action in February this year, when she lost her opening round match at the Mérida Open Akron. She has since been dealing with a foot injury that has kept her from competitions. On the other hand, Taylor Fritz's most recent outing was at the Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the semifinals.Taylor Fritz to return to action at the Mubadala Citi DC OpenFritz atWimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Taylor Fritz led an incredible campaign at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. His time in England got off to a rough start as he fought Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his opening round, needing five sets to dispose of the Frenchman. Up next, Fritz needed another five-set battle to defeat Gabriel Diallo in his second round encounter.From there, the American went on to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jordan Thompson, and Karen Khachanov en route to the semifinals, where he lost to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6(6)-7.Now, Taylor Fritz is set to return to action at the Mubadala Citi DC Open that is set to take place between July 21 and July 27. The 27-year-old is the first seed for the event and has been given a bye in his opening round match. For his second round, he will run into either Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Aleksandar Vukic. Fritz has previously competed at the ATP 500 event four times, with his best showing being a semifinals finish in 2023.