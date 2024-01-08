Tennis Daily Schedule: From Gael Monfils' Auckland 1R to Daria Saville's Hobart International 1R, start time, order of play, livestream details & more

Another week of tennis kicks off with three tournaments as players are split between the Adelaide International, the Hobart International and the ASB Classic.

After Elina Svitolina finished as the runner-up at the ASB Classic, husband Gael Monfils will be eyeing to match or better her result there. He's up against Fabian Maroszan in the first round.

Over in Adelaide, Jack Draper, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Paula Badosa and Katie Boulter will be in action on Monday. Elise Mertens and Danielle Collins will face off in an exciting first-round showdown at the Hobart International.

On that note, here's a look at the day's schedules for all three tournaments taking place this week:

Schedule for Day 1 of the ASB Classic 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: Daniel Altmaier vs Marcos Giron,

followed by: Luca Van Assche vs J.J. Wolf,

followed by: (5) Christopher Eubanks vs Botic van de Zandschulp.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Gael Monfils vs Fabian Maroszan,

followed by: Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs Marcus Daniell/Ben Mclachlan.

Grandstand

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: Taro Daniel vs Aleksandar Vukic,

followed by: Alejandro Tabillo vs Borna Gojo,

followed by: Alexandre Muller vs Benjamin Bonzi,

followed by: Alex Michelsen vs Nuno Borges.

Where to watch ASB Classic 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

ASB Classic 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on both courts will begin at 12 noon local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 7, 2024; 6:00 p.m. ET Canada January 7, 2024; 6:00 p.m. ET UK January 7, 2024: 11:00 p.m. GMT India January 8, 2024; 4:30 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 1 of Adelaide International 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova,

followed by: (Q) Anna Kalinskaya vs (4) Barbora Krejcikova.

Not before 2:30 p.m local time: Jack Draper vs (5) Sebastian Baez.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Paula Badosa vs (LL) Bernarda Pera.

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Dusan Lajovic vs (WC) Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Show Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Anhelina Kalinina vs Marta Kostyuk,

followed by: Jasmine Paolini vs (LL) Cristina Bucsa,

followed by: (Q) Katie Boulter vs Lesia Tsurenko.

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (6) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Alexander Shevchenko,

followed by: Mackenzie McDonald vs Miomir Kecmanovic.

Where to watch Adelaide International 2024?

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

Adelaide International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on all court will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 1 of the Adelaide International are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 7, 2024; 7:30 p.m. ET Canada January 7, 2024; 7:30 p.m. ET UK January 8, 2024: 12:30 a.m. GMT India January 8, 2024; 6:00 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 1 of Hobart International 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs (Q) Camila Osorio,

followed by: (1) Elise Mertens vs Danielle Collins,

followed by: Oksana Kalashnikova/Maia Lumsden vs (WC) Kimberly Birrell/Olivia Gadecki.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Anna Blinkova vs (WC) Daria Saville,

followed by: (3) Zhu Lin vs Lucia Bronzetti.

Where to watch Hobart International 2024?

Elise Mertens is the top seed at the Hobart International.

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the matches at the Hobart International via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep track of the action thanks to Sky Sports.

Hobart International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will kick off at 12 noon local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 1 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA January 7, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET Canada January 7, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET UK January 8, 2024; 1:00 a.m. GMT India January 8, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST