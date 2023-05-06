Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka played out a thrilling final at the Madrid Open, with the latter winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, to win the tournament for the second time in her career.

The match lasted two hours and 27 minutes and Sabalenka had to wait till her fourth championship point to win. This was the Belarusian's 13th WTA singles title and her fifth at the WTA 1000 level.

Several tennis fans took to social media to talk about the Madrid Open final. One fan stated that Sabalenka was involved in two of the best matches of the year (Madrid Open final and Australian Open final) and came out on top in both.

"Aryna Sabalenka has been involved in two of the biggest, best matches of the year. And won them both. Seriously impressive," the fan's tweet read.

One fan claimed that while Aryna Sabalenka was unplayable on the day, both players played exceedingly well. He called the rivalry between the Belarusian and Swiatek amazing, and noted that the two brought the best out of one another.

"Wow. That was an INCREDIBLE match! Full credit to Sabalenka, she was unplayable today. Both players played some of their absolute best stuff today. Iga frankly stole that second set playing unbelievable tennis. This is an amazing rivalry, they bring the best out of each other."

Another fan wrote that Aryna Sabalenka won the Madrid Open final to show her love and devotion to her close friend Paula Badosa, who is Spanish.

"Aryna Sabalenka winning in the Spanish capital to prove her love and devotion for Paula Badosa, it's true it's true."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Tennis Updates @TennisUpdates23 It really is matches like that, that make me so happy to be a tennis fan.



Right up there with the Rybakina/Sabalenka AO Final for best match of the year. For both to be in Finals, is incredible. It really is matches like that, that make me so happy to be a tennis fan.Right up there with the Rybakina/Sabalenka AO Final for best match of the year. For both to be in Finals, is incredible.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17 Sabalenka’s improvements are fantastic and decisive in this quality leap that she is getting in 2023



Athletically she is moving super well, mentally she is showing an enviable reset ability and the shots are getting more and more devastating, with a powerful but solid 2nd serve Sabalenka’s improvements are fantastic and decisive in this quality leap that she is getting in 2023Athletically she is moving super well, mentally she is showing an enviable reset ability and the shots are getting more and more devastating, with a powerful but solid 2nd serve https://t.co/E15QQJvGLs

SHAKING crying throwing up ARYNA SABALENKA MADRID CHAMPION FOR THE 2ND TIME

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker



Celebrates her birthday by defeating Iga Swiatek 6-3 3-6 6-3 with some of the most powerful shot making I've seen in a while



13th career singles title, 3rd of 2023



Relentless hitting from Aryna It's a big win for Aryna SabalenkaCelebrates her birthday by defeating Iga Swiatek6-3 3-6 6-3 with some of the most powerful shot making I've seen in a while13th career singles title, 3rd of 2023Relentless hitting from Aryna It's a big win for Aryna Sabalenka 🇧🇾 Celebrates her birthday by defeating Iga Swiatek 🇵🇱 6-3 3-6 6-3 with some of the most powerful shot making I've seen in a while 13th career singles title, 3rd of 2023Relentless hitting from Aryna 👏 👏 https://t.co/is5PtO7bU2

Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious



With a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win, she is crowned Madrid Open Champion for the second time.

13th WTA title. What a year she's having!



#MMOPEN Aryna Sabalenka gets her first win over Iga Swiatek on clay!With a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win, she is crowned Madrid Open Champion for the second time.13th WTA title. What a year she's having! Aryna Sabalenka gets her first win over Iga Swiatek on clay!With a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win, she is crowned Madrid Open Champion for the second time.13th WTA title. What a year she's having!#MMOPEN https://t.co/E4MoiQ3Xmj

"It was really intense" - Aryna Sabalenka on the Madrid Open final against Iga Swiatek

Aryna Sabalenka during the Madrid Open final

Speaking after the Madrid Open final, Aryna Sabalenka said that the match was intense. The Belarusian also claimed that she enjoyed facing Iga Swiatek and hoped to face her in many more finals during the 2023 season.

"Yeah, it was really intense. It's always, as I said, it's always tough battles against Iga. She always push[es] me to the limits. I [am] really enjoying our battles. Hopefully, we can play many more finals this season," Sabalenka said.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka have now locked horns on eight occasions, with the Pole leading their head-to-head 5-3. The two are next scheduled to compete in the Italian Open in Rome.

