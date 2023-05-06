Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka played out a thrilling final at the Madrid Open, with the latter winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, to win the tournament for the second time in her career.
The match lasted two hours and 27 minutes and Sabalenka had to wait till her fourth championship point to win. This was the Belarusian's 13th WTA singles title and her fifth at the WTA 1000 level.
Several tennis fans took to social media to talk about the Madrid Open final. One fan stated that Sabalenka was involved in two of the best matches of the year (Madrid Open final and Australian Open final) and came out on top in both.
"Aryna Sabalenka has been involved in two of the biggest, best matches of the year. And won them both. Seriously impressive," the fan's tweet read.
One fan claimed that while Aryna Sabalenka was unplayable on the day, both players played exceedingly well. He called the rivalry between the Belarusian and Swiatek amazing, and noted that the two brought the best out of one another.
"Wow. That was an INCREDIBLE match! Full credit to Sabalenka, she was unplayable today. Both players played some of their absolute best stuff today. Iga frankly stole that second set playing unbelievable tennis. This is an amazing rivalry, they bring the best out of each other."
Another fan wrote that Aryna Sabalenka won the Madrid Open final to show her love and devotion to her close friend Paula Badosa, who is Spanish.
"Aryna Sabalenka winning in the Spanish capital to prove her love and devotion for Paula Badosa, it's true it's true."
"It was really intense" - Aryna Sabalenka on the Madrid Open final against Iga Swiatek
Speaking after the Madrid Open final, Aryna Sabalenka said that the match was intense. The Belarusian also claimed that she enjoyed facing Iga Swiatek and hoped to face her in many more finals during the 2023 season.
"Yeah, it was really intense. It's always, as I said, it's always tough battles against Iga. She always push[es] me to the limits. I [am] really enjoying our battles. Hopefully, we can play many more finals this season," Sabalenka said.
Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka have now locked horns on eight occasions, with the Pole leading their head-to-head 5-3. The two are next scheduled to compete in the Italian Open in Rome.