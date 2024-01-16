Tennis News Today: Ben Shelton remains unfazed by Novak Djokovic's remarks; Alexander Zverev to go to trial for domestic abuse allegations

Ben Shelton isn't bothered by Novak Djokovic's recent comments about him and Alexander Zverev is ready for a trial in criminal court to sort out allegations of domestic abuse.

Naomi Osaka exited the 2024 Australian Open in the first round, while Andy Murray discussed retirement speculations following his elimination from the Melbourne Major.

On that note, here's a quick rundown of the day's biggest headlines:

1) Ben Shelton remains unfazed by Novak Djokovic calling his US Open behavior disrespectful

Expand Tweet

Ben Shelton recently responded to Novak Djokovic's criticism of his behavior during their 2023 US Open semifinal match. Djokovic called Shelton's actions disrespectful and explained that this was the reason behind his mocking of the American's signature "dialed-in" celebration.

After his 2024 Australian Open first-round win, Shelton said he has put the situation behind him and doesn't care what others think as he just likes to enjoy himself on the court.

"I don't really have anything else to say on the whole US Open situation," Shelton told the media. "I feel like I've been asked about it constantly in the last four or five months. I feel like I've said my piece on the matter. I would rather just let it settle and move forward."

"I feel like I enjoy myself out on the tennis court. Everyone can have their opinion on who I am or how I act. But, yeah, I don't know. I don't have an answer to your question," he added.

2) Alexander Zverev to go on trial in May for domestic abuse allegations

The Berlin criminal court has confirmed to the German publication DW that Alexander Zverev will face trial for domestic abuse allegations in May 2024.

As reported by The Guardian last year, the court fined Alexander Zverev €450,000 ($475,832) for causing physical harm to his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, who is the mother of his daughter. The German, who had initially denied the charges, opted to contest the court order.

According to DPA, the 26-year-old's trial is set to commence on May 31, coinciding with this year's French Open. However, a court spokesperson mentioned that Zverev is not required to make a personal appearance and can be represented by a lawyer.

3) Naomi Osaka exits Australian Open 2024 in first round

Expand Tweet

Former World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka faced a first-round exit at the 2024 Australian Open against Caroline Garcia on Monday (January 15). Despite trailing in the match, Osaka showed resilience, pushing the second set to a tiebreaker with a final score of 4-6, 6-7(2)

Osaka secured two of her four Grand Slam titles in Melbourne. She first lifted the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in 2019, defeating Petra Kvitova in the final. Her second victory took place in 2021 when she overcame Jennifer Brady in the championship match.

4) Andy Murray addresses retirement calls after 1R Australian Open exit

Andy Murray faced a similar fate to Naomi Osaka at this year's Australian Open, exiting the tournament in the first round. Murray competed against Tomas Martin Etcheverry and lost the match in straight sets, 4-6, 2-6, 2-6.

Later, in a press conference, Murray addressed retirement calls. The 36-year-old stated that although he hasn't made a decision yet, he has discussed the matter with his team and family.

"I've spoken to my family about it, I've spoken to my team about it, well, yeah, they're very aware of how I feel about things, where I would like to finish playing, when that would be. I haven't made any definite decisions on that," Murray said.

"Yeah, it's obviously something that I need to think about and see exactly when that is. I have spoken to my team about it. I've spoken to my family about it multiple times. It's not like it hasn't been something that's been on my mind," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis