Tennis News Today: Iga Swiatek reacts to Rafael Nadal's Saudi Arabian deal; Daria Kasatkina furious by TV snubbing Elena Rybakina for Alexander Zverev

Iga Swiatek shared her thoughts on Rafael Nadal joining hands with the Saudi Tennis Federation as an ambassador.

Daria Kasatkina expressed dissatisfaction with Australian TV favoring Alexander Zevrev's match over Elena Rybakina's prime-time Australian Open appearance. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz received praise from John McEnroe after donning the latter's Nike Mac Attack sneakers at the 2024 Australian Open.

Also, Jack Draper vomited courtside after winning the first round against Marcos Giron in the 2024 Australian Open.

On that note, let's take a brief look at the top tennis news of the day:

#1 - Iga Swiatek expresses her thoughts on Rafael Nadal joining the Saudi Tennis Federation as an ambassador

Iga Swiatek has separated herself from Rafael Nadal's choice to be an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Foundation. The 37-year-old Spaniard's decision faced criticism from tennis fans due to concerns about the country's questionable human rights record.

The Pole commented on Nadal's ambassadorship during her post-match press conference.

"Honestly, I didn't know that this is the case. Well, for sure, I feel like it's not black and white, everything that's going on, in the sport. It's hard for me to sum up in one sentence.

"There were a lot of rumours about WTA Finals going to Saudi. We're still waiting for the decision. It was always hard for me to say if it's good or not because it's not easy for women in these areas. Obviously these countries also want to change and improve politically and sociologically. It's not easy to decide."

Swiatek also commented on discussions regarding sportswashing and the possibility of facing criticism:

"Also in terms of many events that were held, there were rumours about sportswashing. In my case, because I have nothing to do with Rafa and his decisions, it should be up to the federations and the governing bodies who decide if we're going to play there or not. If there would be some negative backlash, they should take the responsibility."

"For me, it's hard to straightforwardly go one way and say anything. I didn't even know about Rafa's decision. Obviously men's sport is already there in Saudi. I don't know if it's a good decision or not. I'm kind of trying not to be too up front. Sorry."

#2 - Daria Kasatkina slams Aussie TV for overlooking Elena Rybakina’s prime-time match, potentially in favor of Alexander Zverev

Daria Kasatkina expressed her dissatisfaction as Australian television overlooked Elena Rybakina's prime-time Australian Open match for men's tennis games, simultaneously featuring players like Alexander Zverev and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Rybakina played against Karolina Pliskova on Tuesday, January 16, marking the first women's match in the prime-time slot. Despite being a highlighted event, Australian TV seemingly opted for men's tennis matches, including Zverev's match against Dominik Koepfer and Kokkinakis' thrilling five-set game.

Kasatkina shared her discontent on social media regarding this decision.

“No women’s tennis shown on TV. They are playing on Rod Laver, prime time and for what,” the Russian wrote on X.

“Don’t wanna say who they actually showing now,” Daria Kasatkina added, seemingly hinting at Zverev, who has been embroiled in controversy due to abuse allegations from former girlfriends.

Kasatkina expressed further disappointment over missing the opportunity to witness Rybakina's winners.

“I was so excited to watch some of Lena’s winners on tv, in my bed,” she wrote.

#3 - John McEnroe compliments Carlos Alcaraz for sporting his Nike Mac Attack sneakers at Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz delighted John McEnroe by wearing Nike's Mac Attack sneakers during his post-match interview following the first round of the 2024 Australian Open on Tuesday, January 16.

McEnroe, for whom the shoes were originally designed in 1984, acknowledged the significance of the footwear from four decades ago and expressed gratitude to the Spaniard for showcasing them.

"Thank you for wearing those sneakers first of all, those are my sneakers from 40 years ago. Much appreciated," McEnroe said.

#4 - Jack Draper vomits courtside after five-set thriller against Marcos Giron at Australian Open

Jack Draper experienced a moment of nausea after securing a hard-fought victory against Marcos Giron in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open 2024 on Tuesday.

The intense battle on Court 8 at Melbourne Park, lasting three hours and 17 minutes, saw Draper emerge victorious with a scoreline of 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Following the match point, Draper, feeling unwell, hurried to greet Giron at the net and then quickly headed to a courtside bin to vomit.

