Tennis Schedule Today: From Jessica Pegula's Adelaide SF to Alexander Bublik's match Down Under, start time, order of play, live stream details & more

Players will fight for a place in the championship round at the Adelaide International, the ASB Classic and the Hobart International on Friday.

With top seed Elena Rybakina eliminated, Jessica Pegula is now the favorite to go all the way in Adelaide. She'll take on Daria Kasatkina for a spot in the final. Jelena Ostapenko and Ekaterina Alexandrova will duke it out in the other semifinal.

On the men's side, Sebastian Korda will take on Jiri Lehecka, while Alexander Bublik will face Jack Draper. Over at the ASB Classic, Ben Shelton is one win away from reaching his second career final, and will need to get past Taro Daniel to do so.

Elise Mertens and Emma Navarro, the top two seeds in Hobart, are a win away from setting up the expected final. The former is up against Daria Saville in the semifinals, while the latter faces Yuan Yue.

On that note, here's a look at the day's schedules for all the tournaments taking place this week:

Schedule for Day 5 of the ASB Classic 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (1) Ben Shelton vs Taro Daniel,

followed by: (6) Arthur Fils vs Alejandro Tabilo,

followed by: (1) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs (4) Nathaniel Lammons/Jackson Withrow.

Where to watch ASB Classic 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

ASB Classic 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 1 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 11, 2024; 7:00 p.m. ET Canada January 11, 2024; 7:00 p.m. ET UK January 12, 2024: 12:00 a.m. GMT India January 12, 2024; 5:30 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 5 of Adelaide International 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (1) Beatriz Haddad Maia/Taylor Townsend vs Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic.

Not before 2:00 p.m local time: (3) Sebastian Korda vs (7) Jiri Lehecka.

Not before 4:00 p.m local time: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (6) Jelena Ostapenko.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (8) Alexander Bublik vs Jack Draper.

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (2) Jessica Pegula vs Daria Kasatkina.

Where to watch Adelaide International 2024?

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the Adelaide International live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

Adelaide International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will commence at 12 noon local time. The start times for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 5 of the Adelaide International are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 11, 2024; 8:30 p.m. ET Canada January 11, 2024; 8:30 p.m. ET UK January 12, 2024: 1:30 a.m. GMT India January 12, 2024; 7:00 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 5 of Hobart International 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (3) Eri Hozumi/Makato Ninimiya vs (2) Giuliana Olmos/Hao-ching Chan,

followed by: (1) Elise Mertens vs (WC) Daria Saville,

followed by: (Q) Yuan Yue vs (2) Emma Navarro.

Where to watch Hobart International 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the matches at the Hobart International via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep track of the action thanks to Sky Sports.

Hobart International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 1:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 5 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA January 11, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET Canada January 11, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET UK January 12, 2024; 2:00 a.m. GMT India January 12, 2024; 7:30 a.m. IST