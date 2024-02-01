Tennis Schedule Today: Montpellier 2024, Linz Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Alexander Bublik, Donna Vekic

Semifinal spots are up for grabs across this week's tournaments on Friday, including the Linz Open.

2021 French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenko and fourth seed Elise Mertens have set up a quarterfinal showdown at the Linz Open. Donna Vekic is also one of the players to make the last eight there, and will be in action as well.

Alexander Bublik will take on newly minted Kazakh player Alexander Shevchenko in the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France. Borna Coric, Michael Mmoh and Harold Mayot are among the other quarterfinalists.

Katie Volynets, Zhu Lin, Yulia Putintseva and Arina Rodionova feature in the quarterfinal line-up in Hua Hin. On that note, here's a glimpse into the day's schedule across this week's tournaments:

Schedule for Day 6 of the Open Sud de France

Court Patrice Dominguez

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Robin Hasse/Petr Nouza vs TBA

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (6) Alexander Shevchenko vs (2) Alexander Bublik

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Harold Mayot vs (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime or Arthur Cazaux

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Michael Mmoh vs (1) Holger Rune or Pablo Llamas Ruiz

followed by: (3) Borna Coric vs Falvio Cobolli

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Open Sud de France 2024?

Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Open Sud de France 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 2, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET Canada February 2, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET UK February 2, 2024: 11:30 a.m. GMT India February 2, 2024; 5:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 6 of the Linz Open

Center Court

TBA

Where to watch Linz Open 2024?

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the 2024 Linz Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Linz Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Linz Open 2024 - Match timings

Matches on both courts will commence at 2:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 6 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA February 2, 2024; 8:00 a.m. ET Canada February 2, 2024; 8:00 a.m. ET UK February 2, 2024: 1:00 p.m. GMT India February 2, 2024; 6:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 7 of the Hua Hin Championships

Center Court

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: (3) Wang Xinyu vs (7) Yulia Putintseva

followed by: Arina Rodionova vs (2) Zhu Lin

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: Diana Shnaider vs Dalma Galfi

followed by: Wang Yafan vs Katie Volynets

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Hua Hin Championships 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

Hua Hin Championships 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on Center Court will begin at 2:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 2, 2024; 2:00 a.m. ET Canada February 2, 2024; 2:00 a.m. ET UK February 2, 2024: 7:00 a.m. GMT India February 2, 2024; 12:30 p.m. IST