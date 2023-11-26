"Tennis is wild" - Katie Boulter on Jannik Sinner defeating Novak Djokovic at Davis Cup SF

Jannik Sinner defeating Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Davis Cup semifinals a week after the Serb ended his ATP Finals fairytale run was a shocker for many. The result of the duo's match at the team tournament also shook Katie Boulter who called the turnaround of the events 'wild'.

Sinner defeated Djokovic twice throughout the tie to propel Italy to the final of the Davis Cup for the first time in 25 years. In the singles match, with Italy trailing 0-1 after Miomir Kecmanovic's 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1 victory against Lorenzo Musetti, it was up to Sinner to bring his country back into the competition.

The 22-year-old managed to defeat Djokovic 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, leveling the score 1-1. In the match, Jannik Sinner saved seven out of nine break points, including five crucial ones in the final set. The Serb had three match points to claim the game, however, capitalizing on his current form, the World No. 4 turned the tables. From a challenging position of 4-5, 0/40, Sinner showcased his resilience, winning 13 of the match's final 16 points to secure the win.

This feat pushed the game into a decisive doubles match, where Sinner teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego to defeat Novak Djokovic and Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 to go 2-1 against Serbia and consequently secure Italy's place in their eighth Davis Cup final.

British tennis player Katie Boulter was surprised to see Sinner defeat the World No. 1 at the Davis Cup semifinal. She took to social media and wrote:

"Tennis is wild," Boulter posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Novak Djokovic after his loss to Jannik Sinner: "He kept the level extremely high"

At the post-match press conference, following his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, Novak Djokovic was asked about the Italian's performance.

In response, the Serb dubbed Sinner as a highly "quality" player and admitted that during the match, he had hoped for a slight decline in the Italian's performance. However, much to the World No. 1's disappointment, Sinner maintained an exceptionally high level of play throughout the game.

"I know Jannik's quality, but, you know, I was thinking maybe he's gonna drop a little bit, you know, in the doubles, but he didn't. He kept the level extremely high, and at the end of the singles match, also third set, I had a lot of chances to break him and was in his service games, but every time he needed he found the serve," the Serb said.

Djokovic expressed his immense disappointment in losing the singles tie against Jannik Sinner, especially after having three match points within his grasp. He stated that the "bitter feeling" of losing intensifies when it occurs while representing one's country.

"For me personally it's a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match points, being so close to win it. Yeah, it's unfortunate really. This is sport. When you lose for your country, you know, the bitter feeling is even greater," he added.

