"12/10 response" - Tennys Sandgren applauds Ben Shelton for his reply to Novak Djokovic’s celebration imitation in US Open SF

Tennys Sandgren recently applauded compatriot Ben Shelton for his response to Novak Djokovic’s mockery of his celebration in the 2023 US Open semifinals.

Shelton had a remarkable run at the US Open, where he became the youngest American to reach the semifinal since Michael Chang (1992). The American defeated Pedro Cachin, Dominic Thiem, Aslan Karatsev, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe, before falling to the Serb in straight sets.

After the match, the 23-time Grand Slam champion imitated Shelton’s signature celebration of picking up a phone and hanging it up, which he did after his quarterfinal win over Tiafoe. The gesture was seen by some as disrespectful and unsportsmanlike, especially after a tense handshake between the two players.

However, Shelton did not take offense to Djokovic’s actions and said that he deserved to do whatever he wanted after winning the match.

"I didn't see it until after the match. You know, I don't like when I'm on social media and I see people telling me how I can celebrate or can't celebrate. You know, I think if you win the match, you deserve to do whatever you want," Ben Shelton said.

The 20-year-old also said that he felt flattered by the veteran’s imitation of him and that he learned from his childhood that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

"You know, as a kid growing up, I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so that's all I have to say about that," he added.

Sandgren reshared the clip of Shelton’s interview on Twitter (now X) on Saturday, September 9, and praised him for his response.

"12/10 response," Sandgren wrote on X.

World No. 207 Sandgren had a very disappointing run at the 2023 US Open. The 32-year-old lost to French Titouan Droguet in three sets in the second round of qualifiers.

Novak Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev in the final at the US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will face each other in the men’s singles final of the 2023 US Open on Monday, September 11.

This will be a rematch of the 2021 US Open final, where Medvedev defeated The Serb in straight sets to win his first Grand Slam title and deny him the calendar-year Grand Slam.

On the other hand, Djokovic is aiming for his fourth US Open title and his first since 2018. The Serb reached the final after beating unseeded American Ben Shelton in straight sets in the semifinals.

The 36-year-old will also return to the top of the men’s world rankings after the tournament, regardless of the result in the final.

Medvedev, meanwhile, is looking for his second US Open title. The 27-year-old advanced to the final after knocking out defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a four-set thriller in the semifinals.

The two players have met 14 times before, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head 9-5. Their most recent encounter was in the semifinals in Dubai earlier this year, where Medvedev prevailed in straight sets.

