"Thank you for everything, you were the best" - Marketa Vondrousova pays emotional tribute to late grandfather after his death

Marketa Vondrousova recently mourned the passing of her grandfather and paid him an emotional tribute.

The Czech, who is currently struggling with her form, entered the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells as the seventh seed. She kicked off her campaign with a comfortable straight-set win over Bernarda Pera in the second round to set up a clash with Marta Kostyuk, having received a first-round bye.

However, Vondrousova withdrew from her match against Kostyuk citing personal reasons following which she also pulled out of the Miami Open.

The reigning Wimbledon champion recently shared on Instagram her sadness over the loss of her grandfather, posting several pictures of them together. These photos ranged from when Vondrousova was just a baby to snapshots of them at her wedding.

There is also a photo of both of them together where the Czech's grandfather is holding her Wimbledon trophy.

Marketa Vondrousova thanked her late grandfather in her caption for everything he did and called him the 'best'.

"Thank you for everything grandpa, you were the best🖤🕊️," a translated version of Vondrousova's caption.

Marketa Vondrousova has yet to reach the SF in a tournament since her Wimbledon triumph

Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova had a fairy-tale run at Wimbledon last year when she won the title and became the first unseeded player and the lowest-ranked player (World No. 42) to become the Ladies' singles champion in the Open Era. This triumph also helped her break into the top 10.

However, following her win at SW19, Vondrousova failed to replicate similar results in the latter half of the 2023 season, as she failed to reach the semifinals of even a single event. Her poor form has continued in the 2024 season as well. She currently has a 4-3 win-loss record this year.

The World No. 7 pulled out of the Adelaide International citing an injury in her right hip. However, Vondrousova managed to participate in the Australian Open as the seventh seed. She was eliminated in the first round by Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in straight sets.

The Czech's subpar form continued at the Qatar Open, where she was defeated in the second round by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Vondrousova, though, found some rhythm at the Dubai Tennis Championships where she made it to the quarter-finals but lost to Sorana Cirstea in a hard-fought three-setter. On her way to the last eight, the 24-year-old scored wins over Peyton Stearns and Liudmila Samsonova.