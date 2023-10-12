"That was about to be the biggest choke of all time" - Tennis fans react to Sebastian Korda's win over Ben Shelton in Shanghai Masters QF

Sebastian Korda continued his fairytale run at the 2023 Shanghai Masters on Thursday, downing compatriot Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals in a dramatic three-setter. The American, however, needed six match points before finally wrapping up the match, leading to a variety of amused reactions from fans.

In what was their first meeting on the ATP Tour, Shelton took the first set in an intense tiebreaker, winning 7-6(10). Korda then bounced back to take the second set 6-2 and force the decider, which once again went to the tiebreaker.

The World No. 26 raced to a 6-1 lead quickly, only to see Shelton save five match points and draw things level at 6-6. Thankfully, Sebastian Korda held his nerves to close out the encounter from there, prevailing 6-7(10), 6-2, 7-6(6) on the night.

Tennis fans took to Twitter (now X) to react to his win, joking about how it was going to be one of the biggest chokes of all-time. For the most part, they were excited about the level of tennis displayed by both Americans in Shanghai and proclaimed that the future of the sport in the country was looking bright.

"That was about to be the biggest choke OAT from Korda ahhahaha, forgot how much of a choker he was," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Future of American tennis looking bright," another user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sebastian Korda to take on Hubert Hurkacz in Shanghai Masters semifinals

China Tennis Shanghai Masters

Following his win over Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda will take on Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Hurkacz also won his quarterfinal at the ATP Masters 1000 event in three sets, beating Fabian Marozsan 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

The duo have met twice on tour previously, winning one match each. Their most recent encounter came at the Australian Open earlier this year, which Korda won in a five-setter that went to the match tiebreaker in the deciding set.

At his press conference following the win over Marozsan, Hubert Hurkacz lavished praise on Korda in anticipation of their semifinal meeting, calling the American a clean hitter of the ball and a "great competitor."

"Obviously Sebi, you know, he just hits the ball super clean, he's really aggressive, and just, yeah, he's just a really great player, great competitor," Hurkacz said.

The winner of the clash between Korda and Hurkacz is likely to take on fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the final, who is the highest-ranked player left in the tournament. Rublev takes on 32nd seed Ugo Humbert in the quarterfinals, while 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov playes against 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry in the final last-eight fixture.