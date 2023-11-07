Paula Badosa has hit back at accusations of 'harming' her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' career.

Tsitsipas and Badosa are a tennis power couple. The rumors of a blooming romance between them began during the 2023 French Open when the Spaniard was spotted in the audience during one of Tsitsipas' matches.

Since confirming their relationship, the duo have publicly and constantly expressed their affection for each other on social media. They have shared loving messages, updated their Spotify profiles with selfies as a couple, and created a joint Instagram account named 'Tsitsidosa', among other things.

Paula Badosa is representing her country, Spain, in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals after a long injury layoff. In an interview with the Spanish daily, El Pais, before beginning her campaign, she admitted how 'hurt' she was at being accused of 'harming' her boyfriend Tsitsipas' career.

"That has hurt me a lot, because with the whole issue of the injury, I have actually been able to dedicate myself quite a bit to helping him. We both love tennis and he is also a super-working person, we are very similar in the goals we set for ourselves. We talk a lot about tennis, and we help each other a lot," Badosa said. (Quotes translated from Spanish)

"As you can see, I have gone to the track to support him or to the gym to accompany him, always respecting the times and his people, his team; He has also supported me a lot with the injury, so when we read those things it impacts us. Sometimes people are not able to understand how that can affect you, or affect a relationship," she added.

The former World No. 2 also said that the accusations are not only affecting their 'innocent relationship' but are also 'destroying' Stefanos Tsitsipas' career:

"I can understand that we are public figures and that we are exposed, but in the end, we are two 25-year-old children, and all this is delicate, because it is an innocent relationship."

"We have met, and it has arisen, and for people to go around saying things is quite serious, because they are destroying the career of someone who has spent his entire life dedicating himself to what he does. I don't think that giving an opinion this way is very humane," Badosa added.

How Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa fared at Grand Slam tournaments in 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa pictured together

Stefanos Tsitsipas began his 2023 campaign on a high note by reaching the final of the Australian Open. However, his hopes of winning his maiden Grand Slam title were dashed by 24-time Major winner Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas then advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. That was followed by a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon against Christopher Eubanks. The Greek failed to get past the second round of the US Open, losing to qualifier Dominic Stricker.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa's Grand Slam luck ran out this year. She withdrew from the Australian Open owing to a right thigh injury before pulling out of the French Open due to a spinal stress fracture.

The Spaniard competed in Wimbledon but gave a walkover against Marta Kostyuk in the second round. She also withdrew from the US Open before her opening-round match against Venus Williams due to a recurring back injury.

However, Badosa remained in Stefanos Tsitsipas' box during his matches at Flushing Meadows.