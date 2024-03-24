"That's what's gonna make you a great player" - Ben Shelton applauds Rafa Nadal Academy student Martin Landaluce at the net after Miami Open 2R battle

Ben Shelton praised Rafael Nadal's Academy student Martin Landaluce following their second-round match at the Miami Open.

Landaluce, who received a wild card entry into the main draw in Miami, secured a victory over his fellow countryman Jaume Munar in the first round. Here, 16th-seeded Shelton defeated him 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the third round of the Masters 1000 event, where he will face 23rd seed Lorenzo Musetti.

.Following their match, Shelton praised Landaluce when the two shook hands at the net, with the American stating that the Spanish teenager would become a great player.

"That last moment, Luce, I think that's what's gonna make you a great player” Ben Shelton said

While speaking to the press after the match, Shelton was thrilled by the Miami Open crowd and also made a reference to the atmosphere the night before when his doubles partner Christopher Eubanks defeated Dan Evans.

“There was unbelievable crowd support out here for me today. It’s just really cool to be here. It has a special atmosphere here in Miami, especially at night, like when Chris Eubanks played here last night," Shelton said.

"Electric atmosphere, that’s what I live for on the tennis court, so just happy to be here and happy to be able to play another match here," he added.

Ben Shelton will face Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the Miami Open

Ben Shelton in action at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

The 21-year-old American will face off against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the 2024 Miami Open. The Italian booked his place in the last 32 with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Roman Safiullin in the second round.

Ben Shelton has won 12 out of 18 matches so far this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open and the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Lorenzo Musetti has had a disappointing season so far, with just six wins out of 14 matches.

Shelton and Musetti have faced off only once previously on the ATP Tour, which was at the Queen's Club Championships in 2023, where the Italian won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 16.

Whoever out of the two comes out on top, will face either top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Gael Monfils in the fourth round of the Miami Open.

