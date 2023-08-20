Iga Swiatek has said that she is well aware of players putting in extra effort against her owing to her status as the top-ranked player on the WTA Tour. The Pole stated that it was something she has come to terms with since she became the World No. 1.

Swiatek has been dominant on the WTA Tour since rising to the top of the rankings charts, winning three Majors along with a plethora of other titles. She has been particularly strong against some of the tour's best players, with one of them being Coco Gauff.

Swiatek took on Gauff in the semifinals of the 2023 Cincinnati Open on Saturday, with a 7-0 lead in their head-to-head stats. She had incredibly won 14 sets and never lost one against the American.

However, the tables were turned on Swiatek at the Western & Southern Open as Gauff dug deep to register a hard-fought 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 win and advance to her maiden WTA 1000 final.

At a press conference after the match, Swiatek stated that she was aware of how Gauff, and others, eye a win against her thanks to their interviews and press interactions.

The 22-year-old further said that it is something she has become accustomed to as the World No. 1.

"That [being the ultimate obstacle for Gauff] I know because they are sometimes honestly saying that in interviews. That's what I kind of have to accept if I'm going to be World No. 1," she said.

"At the end we still have to go and play, so it doesn't really matter for me what they think off court. But I'm proud that I put myself in that position to be winning so many matches against some players. That's all," she added.

"One nice dinner and a lot of practicing, that's going to be the routine" - Iga Swaitek looks forward to US Open title defence

Iga Swaitek heads to the 2023 US Open as the defending champion.

Iga Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the US Open final last year to lift the New York Major for the first time in her career. Combined with her 2022 French Open win, she became only the third woman (after Serena Williams and Justine Henin) over the last 15 years to win multiple Grand Slams in a season on different surfaces.

A year later, Swiatek heads into the final Major of the year with her World No. 1 ranking intact, but under threat from the likes of Aryna Sabalenka. Despite a first career defeat to Coco Gauff in Cincinnati, the Pole stated that she was looking forward to taking a few days off to rest and recharge herself before she began her US Open title defence.

When asked what her routine in New York looked like, Swiatek stated that while she doesn't have one, she was looking forward to Broadway and visiting an immersive theater besides practicing to be in shape for the US Open.

"[I'm most looking forward to] Broadway [before US Open]. I don't have [a New York] routine, honestly. Do you, like, Immersive Theater? So last year we went and it was great. I'm going to go again. I'm not going to tell you which one," she said with a smile.

"Besides that, for sure, like, one nice dinner and a lot of practicing. That's going to be the routine," she added.

The 2023 US Open is scheduled to get underway at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28.