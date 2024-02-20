"The definition of 'no thoughts, head empty'", "Probably why he'll win so much" - Fans react to Jannik Sinner's mentality post-AO win

Jannik Sinner displaying a steadfast mindset after winning his first Major title at the Australian Open has garnered reactions from several tennis fans.

Sinner won the Melbourne Major this year after registering a comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev in the final. He rallied from two sets down to defeat the Russian, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. The Italian displayed maturity beyond his years and proved he is a player for the big occasions.

When asked to reflect on the night after winning his maiden Grand Slam title, Sinner stated that he felt "nothing" and that he watched a few movies before sleeping.

"Nothing. The feeling was very nice, of course. But I didn't think too much: at that moment I wouldn't have been able to really realize what had happened anyway. I watched a few movies and fell asleep," Sinner said.

The World No. 3 also maintained that his initial thoughts following the win were only on how to improve further on the tour.

"During my flight [back to Italy], I had 20 hours. I immediately thought about how I could improve further. I asked myself why I ended up down two sets to zero, why I didn't react sooner," the Italian added.

Expand Tweet

Sinner's unwavering attitude fascinated fans online. One fan labeled the Italian a "true champion" and suggested that his mindset was superior to that of Carlos Alcaraz.

"True champion. Alcaraz would have been thinking on [of] surpassing Djokovic's GS record," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Another user tweeted:

"This is probably why he’ll win so much but it’s not really that endearing. Carlos probably had a big party"

Expand Tweet

One X user joked:

"lmao the definition of no thoughts head empty with a side of no feelings either (ily zero brain cells king)"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner after his Australian Open triumph: "It's great emotions, slowly realizing what I've done"

Jannik Sinner with the Australian Open Men's title at Royal Botanic Gardens

Jannik Sinner admitted that he couldn't rightly comprehend his Australian Open title win until a day after the triumph. The Italian maintained that it was a "great feeling" after starting to realize the enormity of his achievement.

"I was just happy; yesterday I still maybe couldn't believe, and now I start to realise it, so it's a great feeling. It's nice to be here, the weather is good. I didn't sleep much, but it's great emotions, slowly realising what I've done. It's a great achievement for me and my team, so really happy to be here," Sinner said as per AusOpen.com.

With his Australian Open triumph, Sinner became the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam title since Adriano Panatta in 1976. He dropped just three sets en route to his title win.

Jannik Sinner followed up his Australian Open success with a title win at the ABN AMRO Open. The Italian defeated Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 in the final as he extended his unbeaten run in 2024 to 12 matches.