"The game is better with Rafael Nadal in it; ultimately it's his decision" - Jimmy Connors on Spaniard's impending retirement

Jimmy Connors recently expressed his views on Rafael Nadal's prospective retirement later this year. The American gave the Spaniard his due, claiming that his hanging up the racquet would be a huge loss for the tennis community.

Nadal announced during his injury layoff last year that he would most likely play his final pro-tour season in 2024. The 22-time Grand Slam winner wants to bid a heartfelt goodbye to the fans at the tournaments where he achieved considerable success during his career.

He couldn't play for three months after his comeback tournament at the Brisbane International in January. However, he seems to be finally getting in a good groove, as evidenced by his Madrid Open campaign during the last fortnight.

With Rafael Nadal's retirement looming large, Jimmy Connors and his son Brett discussed it on their podcast Advantage Connors. Connors believes that Nadal brought tons of eyeballs to the sport and will be dearly missed.

Apart from the fanfare, the 37-year-old received rich plaudits from his fellow tennis legend for his passionate on-court attitude.

"Listen, the game's better with him in it. So much better. He creates so many talking points. Whether it's talking [about] that he's too old, he's not what it used to be, this is like the old mayor," Jimmy Connors said.

"The way he always approached his matches and went out there, he was all business. And the attitude that he had and the grit and the grind, never let a ball. Run down everything. You know, [he would] kill himself. And leave his DNA out there. And he's loved plenty of that all around the world, so."

The American added that he sympathized with the former World No. 1's decision to retire from the game later this year.

"Ultimately, it's his decision (to retire). And eventually, we all get it," he said. "Everybody gets it, and then you have so many other things to do the rest of your life that you just fold into that."

"Rafael Nadal put an awful lot of effort into his style and that was it from the very beginning" - Jimmy Connors

Jimmy Connors has always staunchly defended Rafael Nadal from his haters. Earlier in March, Nadal received flak for playing at the Netflix Slam - an exhibition event in Las Vegas - before he withdrew from the Indian Wells Masters a few weeks later.

Connors was quick to point out back then that most players dial back their athleticism for exhibition matches. He then insisted that Nadal's physical conditioning was pretty fragile at 37 years of age, which prompted him to sit out at Indian Wells.

"You know as much as you want to talk about exhibition and things like that is not for real and you know obviously, let's face it, he's come to a point in his career where his health is something worth looking at every week," Jimmy Connors said in March.

The 71-year-old also noted that Rafael Nadal's style of play was physically taxing, which was a major factor that influenced his withdrawal from Indian Wells:

"Let's face it Rafa put an awful lot of effort into his style and that was it from the very beginning."

