"The greatness of the big 3" - Novak Djokovic's hard-fought French Open 3R win impresses former Andre Agassi coach

World No. 3 and third seed at the French Open, Novak Djokovic continued his run in the tournament, surviving a stern challenge from the 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Djokovic emerged victorious in a physically demanding encounter, winning the match in straight sets with a scoreline of 7-6(4), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Post the gruelling contest, the Serbian ace's resilience and physical prowess earned him praise from one of the most respected figures in the world of tennis. This person is Brad Gilbert, Andre Agassi's former coach.

In a tweet dated June 2, Gilbert expressed his admiration for Djokovic's tenacity and the high level of physical fitness exhibited during the match.

"The greatness of the big 3 what u are seeing right now from Djoker after 2 physical sets, if you have any drop off like 17 mins, they make u pay 💰 big time 😎💪👍🎾."

For Djokovic, who is pursuing his 23rd Grand Slam title, every round at the Roland Garros is crucial. His unyielding performance in the third round signals his intent to continue his winning streak in the tournament.

It once again reminded everyone of the greatness of the Big 3 – himself, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer – who have dominated men's tennis over the past decade.

As the tournament progresses, the high level of physical fitness and mental toughness displayed by Djokovic will be crucial in his quest for another French Open title.

The high-stakes third-round match against Fokina, wherein he remained unbroken despite the rigorous physical demands, underscores his exceptional form this year.

Gilbert's tweet, highlighting Djokovic's capacity to sustain pressure and level up his game even after long, challenging sets, reflects the admiration the tennis fraternity has for the Big 3.

Novak Djokovic cruises into French Open fourth round

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2023 French Open - Day Six

The two-time Roland Garros champion, Novak Djokovic, has advanced to the fourth round of the French Open 2023, and is yet to lose a set in this tournament. This progress was marked by his recent victory against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday, finishing with a score of 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2.

Djokovic's journey in the French Open so far has been pristine. His first and second-round triumphs over Aleksandar Kovacevic and Márton Fucsovics, respectively, were impressive.

He won in straight sets with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) against Kovacevic and 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 over Fucsovics. This trend continued in his third-round match against Fokina.

Despite a few unusual statistical outcomes, including six double faults, some of which led to breaks and break opportunities, Djokovic successfully held his ground. His performance yielded 27 winners, despite being seven less than Fokina's tally, yet he managed to secure his place in the next round of the French Open.

The initial stages of the tournament haven't been a walk in the park for Djokovic, reflecting both his current physical condition and form. This became apparent when he called for a medical timeout following the second set in his match against Fokina. This suggests a challenging road ahead in this fiercely competitive draw.

Djokovic had to dig deep to maintain rhythm in his serves and consistency in his game, especially during the two-hour-long initial sets against Fokina. The latter previously made the 2021 French Open quarterfinals by upsetting Casper Ruud.

The match saw Djokovic grappling with Fokina's tactics that included a combination of lobs and drop shots, compelling him to chase across the court. Despite the initial stumble, Djokovic's relentless pressure forced errors from Fokina, allowing the Serbian to claw his way back.

In an unusual scenario, Djokovic served two double faults and received a time violation. But the legendary Serb managed to bounce back, leading to a tiebreaker in which he overcame a 1-3 deficit, claiming it with an impressive forehand return winner.

In a surprising twist, Djokovic fell behind due to another double fault, yet managed to pull himself together and regain his form, securing two breaks and pushing ahead. However, he still faced difficulties in consolidating his advantage and required another tiebreaker to clinch the set.

Djokovic's journey in the French Open 2023, although marked by challenging matches, remains unbroken. Despite facing a string of hard-fought contests, he continues his pursuit to surpass the injured champion Rafa Nadal and claim his 23rd Grand Slam title.

