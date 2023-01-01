"The next doofus who asks him, should be escorted out" - Tennis fans annoyed with Rafael Nadal being questioned about retirement 

Tennis fans were far from pleased with Rafael Nadal being questioned about his retirement at the ongoing United Cup.

The Spaniard's first match of the 2023 season started with a disappointing defeat to Great Britain's Cameron Norrie. Nadal won the opening set 6-3 but the World No. 14 bounced back to take the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 to put the Brits 1-0 ahead.

The Spaniard was asked in his post-match if defeats like these made him consider retirement. He calmly responded that he had no intentions of retiring any time soon.

"For me, I lost my match," the 36-year-old said. "That's it, no? So you are very, very interested in my retirement. I mean, that's, for the moment, is not the case. When this day arrives, I'm going to let you know, guys. Don't keep going with the retirement because I'm here to keep playing tennis

While the World No. 2 had a very classy response to the question, several tennis fans were far from pleased about him repeatedly being questioned about retirement. The Spaniard has made it clear that he had no intentions of quitting the sport any time soon.

One fan stated that the next journalist who asked the King of Clay about his retirement should have their credentials revoked.

"The next doofus who asks him, should be escorted out, and their credentials revoked. Asked and answered," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan stated that the journalists asking Nadal questions about retirement didn't care about being good professionals.

"For how long has Rafa been telling this? It's soooo tiring at this point. If I were one of those journos, I'd be really embarrassed for having to be told those words again and again. Pity, they don't seem to care about being good professionals... at all," the fan's tweet read.

Genny SS @genny_ss



If I were one of those journos, I'd be really embarrassed for having to be told those words again and again. Pity, they don't seem to care about being good professionals... at all! twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… Tennis TV @TennisTV



#UnitedCup Rafa's here to play tennis in 2023 Rafa's here to play tennis in 2023 🙌#UnitedCup https://t.co/veUh04VR7d For how long has Rafa been telling this? It's soooo tiring at this point...If I were one of those journos, I'd be really embarrassed for having to be told those words again and again. Pity, they don't seem to care about being good professionals... at all! For how long has Rafa been telling this? It's soooo tiring at this point... 😒😫If I were one of those journos, I'd be really embarrassed for having to be told those words again and again. Pity, they don't seem to care about being good professionals... at all! 😡 twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

One fan wrote that journalists should come up with actual questions instead of asking the World No. 2 about his retirement.

"This s*** grinds my gears. F*** off with that shit. He is still winning major tournaments and breaking records. These press agents need to stfu or come up with real questions," the fan's tweet read.

Kathleen @MusicalKat94

#RafaelNadal𓃵 #VamosRafa twitter.com/tennistv/statu… Tennis TV @TennisTV



#UnitedCup Rafa's here to play tennis in 2023 Rafa's here to play tennis in 2023 🙌#UnitedCup https://t.co/veUh04VR7d This shit grinds my gears. Fuck off with that shit. He is still winning major tournaments and breaking records. These press agents need to stfu or come up with real questions. 🖕🏻 This shit grinds my gears. Fuck off with that shit. He is still winning major tournaments and breaking records. These press agents need to stfu or come up with real questions. 🖕🏻 #RafaelNadal𓃵 #VamosRafa 💜💜 twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

Here are some more fan reactions:

Diego Arcos @diego234t @TennisTV Why they keep on that, it's obvious they are there not only for glory or money, they're there because they truly love playing tennis and being competitive, despite of the result of a match. @TennisTV Why they keep on that, it's obvious they are there not only for glory or money, they're there because they truly love playing tennis and being competitive, despite of the result of a match.

Meagan Mitchell @theemeagan @TennisTV He said this so freaking polite!!!!! and you guys (Journalist) better damn listen to HIS WORDS!!!!! the guy has not a mean bone in all of his being! k, I just needed to vent… that’s all. @TennisTV He said this so freaking polite!!!!! and you guys (Journalist) better damn listen to HIS WORDS!!!!! the guy has not a mean bone in all of his being! k, I just needed to vent… that’s all.

S.🌻 @ydayda11 @TennisTV Unfortunately they’re not journalists, just a bunch of clout chasers and random incels obsessed with this wet dream #JournalismIsDead @TennisTV Unfortunately they’re not journalists, just a bunch of clout chasers and random incels obsessed with this wet dream #JournalismIsDead

steve @steve2013 Tennis TV @TennisTV



#UnitedCup Rafa's here to play tennis in 2023 Rafa's here to play tennis in 2023 🙌#UnitedCup https://t.co/veUh04VR7d He's 100% right press need to ask him about tennis not retirement while he's still playing. He will let us know when he's retiring then you can ask those Qs twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… He's 100% right press need to ask him about tennis not retirement while he's still playing. He will let us know when he's retiring then you can ask those Qs twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

"Gonna be another very tough match" - Rafael Nadal on facing Alex de Minaur

Rafael Nadal practicing ahead of the Adelaide International 1

Rafael Nadal will play a mixed doubles match with Paula Badosa as the pair take on Harriet Dart and Dan Evans on January 1. After this, Spain face Australia and the King of Clay will be up against Alex de Minaur.

Speaking about that clash, Nadal praised De Minaur, calling him a great player who plays with very high intensity. He claimed that the match would be a tough one where he would have to play very well.

"He's a great player," the 36-year-old said. "Playing super fast. Playing with very high intensity. Taking the ball very early. Improved the serve. Yeah, gonna be another very tough match that I need to play very well to have any chance. So let's see."

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes