Novak Djokovic was recently hailed by former British tennis player Laura Robson for his astounding Grand Slam success ahead of his US Open campaign.

Djokovic kicked off the 2023 season as a 21-time Grand Slam champion. He has since become the men’s leader in the number of Majors won. The Serb clinched two titles - in Melbourne and Paris, having featured in all three Major finals so far this season, including Wimbledon.

He was unable to win a 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as he fell short against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final. At the upcoming US Open, the Serb will be giving it another go.

Former British tennis player Laura Robson expressed that she is eager to see Novak Djokovic win a 24th Grand Slam title despite referring to him as an underdog, with World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz being the top seed and the title defender at the US Open.

"I think I would like to see him get to 24. You know, the numbers are crazy, no matter which way you look at them," she said in conversation with Sky Sports.

“And I'd love to see a bit of a rivalry unfold with Alcaraz because they seem to bring out the best in each other,” Robson added.

Calling his pursuit of a staggering 24th Grand Slam title ‘absurd,’ Robson noted that if the Serb were to claim the trophy at the US Open, it would put an end to the GOAT debate.

"The fact that he's even competing for 24 is absurd, and I think it would be great for tennis to have him as a 24 time Grand Slam champion - there's sort of no conversation left to be had about in terms of numbers, who is the greatest of all time,” the 29-year-old said.

"I can never see anyone replicating Novak Djokovic" – Laura Robson

The Serb at the 2023 French Open

Laura Robson also boldly declared that she believes no one will be able to replicate Novak Djokovic’s career achievements, as she reiterated her desire to see him lift another Grand Slam title.

"I can never see anyone replicating what he's been able to do over his career. I'd like to see him get to 24,” she said during the conversation.

With his 2023 French Open win, Novak Djokovic established himself as the men’s Grand Slam leader, surpassing his arch-rival and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. He also tied Serena Williams’ Open Era record of 23 Slams.

Earlier this year, the Serb also surpassed Nadal’s feat of 92 career titles won. The World No. 2 recently claimed his 95th career at the Cincinnati Open, edging out Carlos Alcaraz in final. He thus surpassed 94-time title winner Ivan Lendl as well. The Serb is currently placed in the third spot in the Open Era list -- with Jimmy Connors (109 titles) and Roger Federer (103 titles) occupying the top two places.

At the upcoming US Open, the World No. 2 will once again vie to become the Open Era leader, male or female, to win 24 Grand Slams. The record will tie him with Margaret Court, who has won 24 Major titles, albeit not all in the Open Era.

