Novak Djokovic's fans recently slammed Roger Federer's supporters on the internet for undermining the Serb's greatness.

Federer was seen attending blind Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli's concert in Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday, November 21. Notably, the artist invited the Swiss on stage during the show and sang the song 'Nessun Dorma' in honor of the former player.

The gesture reduced the Swiss to tears. A video of the moment shared between the former World No. 1 and Bocelli circulated on social media platforms online. A fan reacted to the video by claiming that Djokovic would never be treated with such regard, no matter how big his on-court numbers get.

The statement elicited angry responses from the Serb's supporters, with one of them taking a dig at the Swiss Maestro's Grand Slam title tally. Federer won 20 Major tournaments before his retirement in 2022. Djokovic, meanwhile, has clinched 24 and remains active on the ATP Tour.

"Reason Djokovic isnt there is he’s still winning slams," the fan wrote.

Another fan argued in the Serb's favor, pointing out that the icon was respected worldwide.

"Nole is respected like that. He was the one who was invited to present the Ballon d'Or award just a few weeks ago. He also enjoyed himself at a concert of a famous cellist, Hauser, where he was invited to stage and played saxophone. What's your point?," they wrote.

A third fan stated that Novak Djokovic haters were always ready to bring up the World No. 1 every chance they got.

"Love how Djokovic just lives rent free in the heads of his haters in the replies. That’s they made this about Novak in some way too. And yes The GOAT debate has everything to do with tennis only not what happens outside the court. Cope harder," they wrote.

One user offered a neutral perspective, decrying the fanatics going back and forth in getting their message across.

"Djokovic stans and haters alike are INCREDIBLY insecure, and cannot help but mention the man on every single post. it’s become insufferable," the user tweeted.

Novak Djokovic: "For many years I felt like there was no room for three"

Novak Djokovic at 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Valencia - Day 3

Novak Djokovic burst onto the scene in the tennis world at a time when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had already solidified their spots as two of the best players in the sport.

The Serb won his first Grand Slam trophy in the year 2008, by which time the Swiss had 11 Major titles. When Djokovic won a Grand Slam tournament for the second time in 2011, Nadal had already collected nine.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion recently stated that he felt there was no space on the top, at the time, for a third guy in men's tennis.

"To break the rivalry of Nadal and Federer, I kinda put myself in the mix, in a way. For many years I felt like there was no room for three, so I had to deal with that," he told John McEnroe.

Novak Djokovic currently boasts records of 27-23 and 30-29 in terms of his head-to-head tally against Federer and Nadal, respectively.

