"The weather is sad that Anett Kontaveit's leaving, so they don't want her to play" - Ons Jabeur on Wimbledon rain delays

Ons Jabeur, the 24th seed at Wimbledon, had some interesting comments about the unusual number of match cancellations and the drizzly weather conditions at this year's tournament.

During a press conference following her 6-3, 6-3 victory over Magda Frech, Jabeur shared her thoughts on the series of delays that led to the postponement of 70 matches.

Playing on Court 1, which benefits from a retractable roof, Jabeur admitted that she felt "lucky" to be able to complete her match unaffected.

"I feel lucky today that I played on Court 1. It's a shame that the weather is like this. I know some matches, because I've been waiting for Anett's match, and she hasn't played yesterday or today. I believe the weather is sad that she's leaving, so they don't want her to play," she said, lightening the mood with a humorous take on the situation.

Reflecting on her own performance, Jabeur was pleased with her progress since her match with Frech in Indian Wells.

"Yes, I believe I'm finding my game much better now. The most important thing I believe the difference between now and Indian Wells was I'm moving much better, I'm feeling much better on the court," she said.

Turning to Kontaveit's impending retirement, Ons Jabeur expressed her sadness and disappointment.

"As a close friend, I knew before. I was very, very sad. I honestly tried to convince her not to, but it didn't work out. But it's her decision," she added.

Fondly reminiscing about their shared experiences on the tour, Ons Jabeur admitted that she would miss Kontaveit's presence.

Nevertheless, she respected Kontaveit's decision, especially considering the Estonian player's chronic back problems.

Additionally, she gave her thoughts on the recent news of Ash Barty's motherhood and expressed her hope for Barty's return to the circuit.

"Fantastic. I'm very happy for her that she had a baby boy. I hope that she will change her mind like [Caroline] Wozniacki and comes back maybe in one or two years," she mentioned.

She also praised the potential investment from Saudi Arabia into the ATP and WTA tours, hoping that it would benefit players and improve the women's game.

Ons Jabeur beats Magdalena Frech to reach the second round

Ons Jabeur plays a forehand at Wimbledon 2023

Tunisian tennis sensation and sixth seed Ons Jabeur stamped her authority on the opening round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on July 4.

She achieved a straight-sets victory against Magdalena Frech, winning 6-3, 6-3, in a contest that extended close to two hours. Jabeur's track record at Wimbledon is impressive, showcasing a win-loss ratio of 11-5.

Marking her third consecutive appearance in the second round at Wimbledon, Jabeur's objective is clear: the pursuit of her first Grand Slam championship. This aspiration stems from her successful run at the 2022 Wimbledon, where she made it to the finals but was defeated in three sets by Elena Rybakina.

That milestone match in 2022 was historic. Jabeur became the first female player from Africa, as well as the first from the Arab and North African regions in the Open Era, to compete in a Grand Slam singles final.

