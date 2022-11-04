Day 5 of the WTA Finals promises some captivating action as it heads into another round of group stage fixtures on Friday.

Second seed Ons Jabeur will hope to continue her fine performance from her last match as she faces Maria Sakkari next. The Tunisian lost her first match but bounced back with an impressive win against Jessica Pegula. That said, Sakkari is also in excellent touch, having won both her matches in the tournament in straight sets.

Pegula will hope to turn things around on Friday when she clashes against seventh seed Aryna Sabalanka as the American has failed to register a single win in the tournament so far. While Sabalenka surprised Jabeur on the opening day with a massive comeback victory, the Belarusian failed miserably against Sakkari in her second fixture.

Day 5 of the WTA Finals will witness two doubles fixtures at the Dickies Arena. Sixth seeds Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang of China will lock horns with Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs in one of the matches. Both teams have registered one win and one loss each after their two clashes so far.

The top-seeded Czech team comprising Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will face off against the home favorite pair of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff. The Americans are yet to record a win after two matches as they put out sub-standard performances in both their encounters thus far. Meanwhile, the Czechs have lived up to expectations so far after winning comprehensively in their first two matches.

Fixture schedule and order of play

Krejcikova and Siniakova in action on Day 3 of the 2022 WTA Finals

Women's doubles

(6) Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan vs (8) Desirae Krawczyk/Demi Schuurs (starts at 1:30 pm local time)

(1) Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs (3) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula (final match of the day)

Women's singles

(3) Jessica Pegula vs (7) Aryna Sabalenka (not before 3:30 pm local time)

(2) Ons Jabeur vs (5) Maria Sakkari (not before 7 pm local time)

Where to watch WTA Finals 2022

Maria Sakkari in action at the 2022 WTA Finals

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 WTA Finals:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - TVA Sports, DAZN and TSN

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Prime Video

Australia - beIN

China - iQIYI

Belgium - Telenet

Poland - Canal+

France - beIN

India - Voot Select

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

