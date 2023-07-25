Carlos Alcaraz's fairly unchallenged supremacy, amongst his generation's players, has raised curiosity over who will pose the biggest threat to his dominance in the coming years.

In the ongoing season, the World No. 1 has already lifted six titles, including Wimbledon and two Masters 1000s in Indian Wells and Madrid. He is currently the tour leader with 47 wins against a mere four losses.

To challenge his ongoing reign, many have anointed the likes of Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Daniil Medvedev as Carlos Alcaraz's biggest opponents.

However, tennis analyst Gill Gross believes, there is a chance that the 20-year-old's greatest rival hasn't yet been in the spotlight.

“That is such a pitfall that we go into. We can only consider rivals that are Alcaraz’s age or older. And Carlitos being 20, it completely skews our perception of who Alcaraz is going to be competing with -- in order for him to have great success throughout his career,” Gross said on the Monday Match Analysis podcast.

“There is, in my estimation, over a 50% chance that Alcaraz’s is greatest rival in his career, we have never heard of. We have never heard of that player. It’s over 50% chance that that is the case,” he added.

Gross added that it may very well be one of the existing top-10 players such as Holger Rune, but also noted that many young, talented athletes are expected to come along.

“It might be Holger Rune, who we’ve heard of. But you gotta remember that more people are gonna come along. And we don’t know what those people are gonna look like,” Gill Gross said.

Carlos Alcaraz names Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, and Felix Auger-Aliassime as his top rivals

Jannik Sinner defeated the World No, 1 in the 2023 Miami Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open. The Spaniard, however, soon avenged the loss in the Wimbledon final this month, and restored his positive head-to-head over the Serb - 2-1.

Having witnessed the duo’s battle at SW19, Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni Nadal opined that no active player, apart from Djokovic, is capable of challenging the 20-year-old.

Carlos Alcaraz, however, disagreed with the assessment. He mentioned his head-to-head against Felix Auger-Aliassime (1-3), Jannik Sinner (3-3) and Holger Rune (2-1), and assured that he has challenging rivalries with the players his age.

“I have the head-to-head against Felix. Every time I play Sinner, he raises his level to 100%, and I do the same; he’s beaten me and I’ve beaten him in big battles. Rune is also there, so there are a lot of guys who can beat me and match me,” the World No. 1 said, per El Pais.

“It is very difficult to play at a very high level throughout the year and all the tournaments,” he added. “That’s tennis.”

With the North American swing coming up, it remains to be seen which players will rise to the occassion against the 20-year-old phenom.