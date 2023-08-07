"There was no Iga Swiatek" - Caroline Garcia points at various "challenges" Caroline Wozniacki will face as she gears up for Canadian Open return

Caroline Garcia humorously pointed to Iga Swiatek's emergence as the most significant change in tennis since Caroline Wozniacki's retirement. Garcia also highlighted the challenges that lay ahead for the Dane as she gears up for her return to competitive tennis at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Wozniacki announced her retirement from tennis in 2020. In June 2023, she disclosed the news of her surprise return to the tour, stating that she will compete at this year’s US Open. Wozniacki also announced her participation in the Canadian Open in Montreal in the lead-up to the hardcourt Slam. The former World No. 1 received a wildcard into the main draw of the WTA 1000 event.

Ahead of the Dane's comeback, Garcia was asked about the changes in the tennis landscape in the three years since Wozniacki's retirement. In response, she jokingly pointed to Swiatek's rise and subsequent dominance as a significant change.

On a more serious note, the Frenchwoman emphasized the increased power, consistency and athleticism among players.

"Well, there was no Iga. I feel players are more powerful - even more than it used to be -- and more consistent. Athleticism is improving every single time. And bigger serves," she said.

Garcia mentioned that these changes would be a good challenge for Wozniacki and expressed her admiration for the Dane's decision to trust her instincts and make a return to competitive tennis.

"So it's a good challenge. Let's see what she does. If she has the motivation to come back and she has the feeling inside her, I think it's great that she's following her gut," she added.

"I hope that I'm going to be at my peak for the US Open" - Caroline Wozniacki ahead of Canadian Open comeback

Ahead of her tournament opener at the 2023 Canadian Open, Caroline Wozniacki expressed confidence in her performance during her practice sessions. She shared her belief that her good form during training would translate into success during matches as well.

The former World No. 1 also emphasized her stress-free and unworried mindset. She highlighted the importance of getting matches under belt as she aims to be in peak form for the 2023 US Open.

"Tennis-wise, I feel like I'm doing great in practice and it's going to be just fine when I'm out there. So I'm not stressing. I'm not worried. It's just about getting more and more matches in and the more I play the better I'm going to play. I hope that I'm going to be at my peak for the US Open," she said.

Wozniacki will be up against Kimberly Birrell in her opening match at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 8.