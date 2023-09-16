Serena Williams' former tennis coach Rennae Stubbs recently showered praise on Novak Djokovic for his consistency at Grand Slam tournaments.

Djokovic won the 24th Grand Slam title of his career on Sunday, September 10, at the 2023 US Open. It was his 36th appearance at a Majors final (72 appearances at Slams overall). The Serb's debut summit clash in a Slam also came at Flushing Meadows in 2007. He, however, lost the closely-fought contest 7-6(4), 7-6(2), 6-4 to Roger Federer.

In his latest outing at the US Open, the Serb downed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the New York Major for a fourth time. Medvedev, who had trounced Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, failed to recreate what he did against the Serb two years ago at the same stage.

Rennae Stubbs sat down with Caitlin Thompson for an episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast and discussed the difference between Medvedev's two opponents during the weekend. Stubbs said:

"I think physically that was probably as taxing as you get. Beating Alcaraz in a best of five sets and that match was absolutely phenomenal. Medvedev’s tennis in that match was unreal.

"You know when Alcaraz comes in and against a lot of these guys, they’re just not able to pass him like Medvedev is… he’s 20 feet behind the baseline, can still find the angle. I think he got the better of Alcaraz [because he was] just better under pressure from Alcaraz coming in."

The 52-year-old further pointed out how Novak Djokovic was different mentally thanks to his experience playing high-stakes matches, particularly the Grand Slam finals.

"Whereas Novak’s patience level is off the charts. He just waits and waits and waits and doesn’t panic, doesn’t get too overrode by the situation clearly because he's 36th… I think he’s [played] 36 Grand Slam finals. I mean that’s f*cking insane. There are players who have had great careers and have not played in 36 Grand Slams," Stubbs added.

Novak Djokovic leads head-to-head count 10-5 against Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic

With his latest victory over Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday, Novak Djokovic extended his lead over the Russian in their head-to-head count. The Serb is now ahead 10-5.

The duo have played four finals between them and the Serb has won three of those encounters. Their first-ever summit clash at the 2021 Australian Open went the World No. 1's way. But Medvedev was quick to avenge the loss as he downed the 36-year-old in the US Open final later that year.

In the semifinals, the ratio remains the same. The Serb has won 4 out of the six final-four clashes he has played against the World No. 3. The duo have, however, split this year's head-to-head in the semifinals.

Djokovic outperformed Daniil Medvedev in the final-four clash at the Adelaide International 1 in January and the latter returned the favor during the Dubai Tennis Championships two months later.

