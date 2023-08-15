Felix Auger-Aliassime has addressed the concerns regarding his form after his victory over Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Auger-Aliassime was set up for a tough test in the form of good friend Berrettini in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday. The Canadian, who took the court on the back of a five-match losing streak, including a recent disappointment in his home country, came out on top this time around. With a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 comeback victory, the 23-year-old earned his first win since May this year, and his 14th win of the season alongside 13 losses.

Auger-Aliassime reflected on his victory over Berrettini in his on-court interview.

“It’s a big win. It’s been a tough year, dealing with new things. Every win that I get, I’m happy, from now on,” he said.

The Canadian, who was the Cincinnati Open quarterfinalist last year, expressed his wish to make the deep stages this year as well.

“Of course, the tournament has just started and I want to go further. I still have high ambitions. I never doubted myself,” he said.

Felix Auger-Aliassime also addressed the immense public scrutiny he faced in recent times due to his poor run of form. He stated that, despite the flak, he is riding on self-belief and is hoping to capitalize on his momentum.

“There’s comments right and left, but at the end of the day I know my tennis didn’t leave me. I know I can still play great tennis and I’ve proved it today again. So I’m going to try to keep going that way and it’s a positive start. Let’s try to keep this rolling,” Auger-Aliassime said.

"I had that fire inside that I didn't want to quit" – Felix Auger-Aliassime on his Cincinnati Open win over Matteo Berrettini

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

So far in 2023, Felix Auger-Aliassime has failed to recreate his success from last season.

The 23-year-old lifted his maiden ATP title in Rotterdam early last year after as many as eight failed attempts in the finals. In the second half of that season, Auger-Aliassime went on to win three more titles on the trot in Florence, Antwerp, and Basel.

In 2023, however, after an initial string of decent results, the Canadian’s form collapsed after being sidelined due to a knee injury, shoulder injury, and sickness.

Following his win over Matteo Berrettini, the World No. 14 revealed that he was relieved that his efforts in training paid off. Auger-Aliassime said that he felt a “fire inside” which made him pull through in the encounter.

"I think I had that fire inside that I didn’t want to quit on anything during this match and it’s great that it turned out my way. I’ve been training well, trying my best, and when the results (come) it is a great feeling. I’m very relieved. It’s a good win, and the effort has to keep going now,” he said.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will next meet Adrian Mannarino in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.