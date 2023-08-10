Tennis fans were delighted by Carlos Alcaraz posing with Maria Sharapova while in Toronto for the 2023 Canadian Open.

While Alcaraz is in Toronto for his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event, Sharapova made the trip to Canada to attend the Unmatched Gender Equity in Sports Conference at Paramount EventSpace in Woodbridge, Ontario, on Wednesday.

Upon running into each other, the pair posed for a picture together.

Several fans expressed their delight at the Spaniard meeting with the five-time Grand Slam champion. One fan expressed their approval for the meeting, stating that the World No. 1 should surround himself with people like Sharapova, making a veiled reference to Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz recently sparked disappointed reactions from fans after he was photographed enjoying a round of golf with Zverev, who is facing abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Brenda Patea.

"These are the people you should be meeting Carlos not men who beat the sh*t outta women," a fan tweeted.

Another fan requested the Spaniard to encourage Sharapova to make a comeback to the tour.

"Good for Carlos, could he encourage Maria Sharapova to return to the tour," another fan commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Carlos Alcaraz is definitely the present and future of tennis" - Ben Shelton

Carlos Alcaraz at the National Bank Open Toronto

Carlos Alcaraz faced off against Ben Shelton in the second round of the 2023 Canadian Open. Ahead of their highly anticipated clash, Shelton showered praise on the young Spaniard for his remarkable achievements and called him the "present and future" of the sport.

"I think it's pretty great to see everything that he's done so far. [He is] definitely the present and future of tennis. So [it is] really cool to be a part of this era and be at tournaments at the same time as him," he said.

On Wednesday, Alcaraz defeated Shelton 6-3, 7-6(3) to extend his match-winning streak to 13. Following his win, the 20-year-old acknowledged the significant challenge posed by the American's aggressive style of play.

Alcaraz expressed satisfaction at having overcome the challenge to advance further in the tournament.

"I tried to play my level but it wasn't easy. He was more aggressive than me from the beginning to the last ball. I tried to be solid and to get my rhythm and I'm really happy to be through to have an opportunity in the next round," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz also insisted that his contest against Shelton will aid him in being better prepared for his third-round match against Hubert Hurkacz. Hurkacz defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 to book his spot against the Spaniard.

"This match will help me to be more focused in the next round, to put my game first in the beginning of the match," he added.