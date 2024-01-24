"They ain't saying anything now" - Nick Kyrgios looks back on Novak Djokovic's response to Andy Roddick's mocking '16 injuries' remark at US Open 2008

Nick Kyrgios shared a throwback clip of Novak Djokovic from his 2008 US Open quarterfinal clash against Andy Roddick.

2003 US Open champion Roddick was at the peak of his career at the time, while Djokovic was chasing his maiden US Open title. In a press conference ahead of their quarterfinal match, Roddick referred to the Serb's multiple medical time-outs in the previous round and said that Djokovic had "16 injuries".

Nick Kyrgios posted a clip on Instagram where Djokovic can be seen after his victory over Roddick with the American crowd clearly in favor of their home champion.

"Well, Andy was saying I had 16 injuries in the last match. Obviously I don't, right? I know the crowd is against me because they think I'm faking everything," Djokovic said back in 2008 as per the clip.

Djokovic lost in the 2008 US Open semifinals to eventual winner Roger Federer. Roddick later admitted to being wrong about the now 24-time Grand Slam champion and has supported the latter throughout.

In light of this, Kyrgios used a laugh emoji and captioned the clip:

"They ain't saying anything now," wrote Kyrgios on Instagram.

The clip was part of a series of posts by Kyrgios, who recently took an on-court interview of Djokovic after his fourth-round win at the 2024 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic to lock horns with Jannik Sinner in semifinals of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will clash with Jannik Sinner in the semi-final of the 2024 Australian Open on Friday, January 26.

The World No. 1 will come into the match after a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Taylor Fritz in the semifinals. With the win, he equalled Monica Seles' record of 33 successive wins at the Australian Open. The Serb will be eyeing his 25th Major and a record-extending 11th Australian Open title.

Meanwhile, Sinner is in top form at the Melbourne Major. The Italian has not dropped a single set in the run to his maiden Australian Open semifinals. This is the second time Sinner is in the semifinal of a Grand Slam after 2023 Wimbledon. He will come into the match after a 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Sinner 4-2. Their most recent meeting was in the semi-final of the Davis Cup where the 22-year-old beat Djokovic 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

