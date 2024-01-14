"They are getting more famous than I am" - Jannik Sinner expresses gratitude for Carota Boys' support in Melbourne after Australian Open 1R win

Jannik Sinner recently expressed his appreciation for the support of the Carota Boys in Melbourne after his first-round victory at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sinner kicked off his 2024 season with a victory against Botic van de Zandschulp. He defeated the Dutchman 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 in two hours and 34 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena to propel himself into the next round.

The World No. 4's fan group, a group of men dressed as carrots known as the Carota Boys, traveled to Melbourne to show their support for Sinner.

During the post-match press conference, Sinner expressed his gratitude for the Carota Boys. He stated that he didn't expect them to make the trip Down Under but that he was pleased to see them in the stands.

"Yeah, it feels good. I was not expecting them to come here, but it's nice to see them in the stands (smiling). Obviously we have made some great memories together, no, with all the support they give me," Sinner said.

Sinner expressed his delight in the growing recognition of the Carota Boys. He emphasized that the group's support and the belief they bring motivates him to strive for victory in as many matches as possible.

"Yeah, they are getting more famous than I am slowly (smiling). You know, I'm happy for them, no? It's nice to have them. Obviously I also have to watch out for myself, because, you know, I want to win as many matches as possible, but maybe this support gives me in the key moments maybe this extra belief maybe. Who knows? Let's see how it goes here. But I'm happy that they are here," he expressed.

Jannik Sinner on playing Paris Olympics 2024: "It's the first time that I will play the Olympics, I'm very looking forward to it"

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open

At the press conference, Jannik Sinner spoke about his plans for 2024 and stated that he will be participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old highlighted that he is 'looking forward' to participating in the Olympics for the first time.

"Yeah, the Olympics is one of the key moments for certain players of this year. Also mine, because it's the first time that I will play the Olympics, so I'm very looking forward to it. Also to be around the other athletes. I'm getting to know them. You know, it's something, I guess, really special," Jannik Sinner said.

Sinner expressed that the Olympics will be one the key tournaments for him and thus, he will be prioritizing the event.

"But I cannot talk now how this is going to be, because it's the first time for me. But we have to see how to handle also the schedule, because it's a little bit different schedule. Immediately after there is in Canada the 1000 event, so you have to see what's best," he added. "I said last year already that the Olympics are going to be one key moment for me, so I give priority to that event. I'm very looking forward to play there also."

Jannik Sinner will face the winner of the match between Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong and Argentine Pedro Cachin in the second round at the 2024 Australian Open.