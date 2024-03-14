A proposal for a new tennis tour called the 'Premium Tour' was recently discussed among the organizers of top ATP and WTA events and Grand Slam bosses. However, fans have taken note of the proposal and do not support it.

Over the weekend, top executives from various 1000-level tournaments and Grand Slams met in Indian Wells to discuss a potential new elite circuit called the 'Premium Tour.' According to reports, the Premium Tour will feature top men's and women's athletes.

Players participating in the Premium Tour will be limited to 16 tournaments—four Grand Slams, ten 1000-level tournaments played over 10 days, one team event, and one combined year-end championship (ATP+WTA). Men and women would be paid equally at these tournaments.

Interestingly, the new tour will abolish the current 52-week ranking system and implement a 'race'. Moreover, this tour will also guarantee an eight-week break during the off-season.

Tennis fans were disappointed by the 'Premium Tour' proposal and specifically slammed the elimination of the 52-week ranking system, stating that this would change the sport for the worse. Others weren't happy with the sidelining of the lower-tier tournaments. However, many did support the equal pay and eight-week off-season parts of the 'Premium Tour.'

"A tweet as tennis fan in general... All these news I'm reading lately make me sad. I don't want a "Premier Tour" with 14/15 big tournaments only, no ranking, no little tournaments... Why destroy the tennis history like this? I know the tour should improve but... please," a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"This has to be the worst idea I’ve heard yet, especially the part about the rankings but also, why kill the smaller events when they’re the only ones most people can get to?" another fan tweeted.

"They'll ruin this beautiful sport will bulls**t like this. a freaking nightmare. hope it never goes through," a fan commented.

Here are more fan reactions to the 'Premium Tour' proposal:

Saudi Arabia makes $2 billion offer to merge ATP and WTA tennis tours

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has reportedly offered $2 billion to merge the men's and women's tours and create a unified calendar that would streamline tournaments. According to the Telegraph, in exchange for $2 billion, Saudi Arabia will get the right to host a 1000-level tournament that will take place at the beginning of January.

ATP Chairman Andrea Guadenzi reportedly alerted the heads of various 1000-level tournaments about the Saudi offer, which has a 90-day expiration period, during their meeting in Indian Wells last week.

The Telegraph reported that Tennis Australia is not on board with Saudi Arabia's offer. Their disagreement stems from the clash between Saudi Arabia's 1000-level tournament and the United Cup on the tennis calendar.