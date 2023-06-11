Novak Djokovic created history in Paris on Sunday, June 11, by winning the French Open 2023, thus becoming the first and only man to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

The Serbian beat Casper Ruud, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, to win his third Roland Garros title at the Court Philippe Chatrier. The Serbian legend asserted his dominance all through the tournament, dropping just one set to reach the milestone. The veteran was all smiles after winning the title as he ran to the stands to celebrate his triumph with his friends and family.

Although he is only the third tennis player and the only male to have won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, former French Open winner Mats Wilander is still hesitant to give him the GOAT mantle. Speaking after the Serb's win, Wilander said that it will be difficult to call anyone greater than Federer "tough."

"Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics. I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25, or 26, so there would be no discussion. To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough," the American said.

However, tennis fans did not take Wilander's comments well, and they turned to social media to express their anger at such a statement.

Some fans took a subtle dig at Roger Federer and expressed their concern that the Serb won't be considered great for reasons that are beyond the tennis court.

"they're not gna call djokovic great until he starts wearing expensive suits and rolexes im afraid."

nav @crocthirster Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Mats Wilander:



“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics.



I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.



To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Mats Wilander:“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics. I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” they're not gna call djokovic great until he starts wearing expensive suits and rolexes im afraid twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s… they're not gna call djokovic great until he starts wearing expensive suits and rolexes im afraid twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s…

Another fan called out Wilander for his "clown statements" and claimed the Serbian to be the "undisputed GOAT."

"Wilander is known for clown statements that totally misses the mark. This one is right up there. Djokovic is already the undisputed GOAT."

Ru 🎾 @RuTheRealest



This one is right up there.



Djokovic is already the undisputed GOAT. Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Mats Wilander:



“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics.



I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.



To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Mats Wilander:“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics. I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Wilander is known for clown statements that totally misses the mark.This one is right up there.Djokovic is already the undisputed GOAT. twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s… Wilander is known for clown statements that totally misses the mark. This one is right up there. Djokovic is already the undisputed GOAT. twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s…

Some fans were more acerbic and one went to the extent of saying that Wilander should be put in a retirement home.

"somebody put him in a retirement house this is worrying."

the only straight girl on tt 🧑‍🌾🛸 @butterflierer somebody put him in a retirement house this is worrying somebody put him in a retirement house this is worrying

Below are a few more fan reactions:

KaïGee @DKidGis Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Mats Wilander:



“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics.



I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.



To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Mats Wilander:“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics. I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” What a sick thought to have. twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s… What a sick thought to have. twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s…

RB 🐺 🐊 @RickyBobbyCA

1. one more Slam

2. 6 more WTFs

3. 2 more YE #1's

4. almost twice as many weeks as #1

5. 1 more Career Grand Slam

6. 2 more Goldens Masters

and

7. better H2H?

Please. 🤦‍♂️ Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Mats Wilander:



“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics.



I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.



To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Mats Wilander:“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics. I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Hey #MatsWilander , is one Olympic gold worth more than1. one more Slam2. 6 more WTFs3. 2 more YE #1's4. almost twice as many weeks as #15. 1 more Career Grand Slam6. 2 more Goldens Mastersand7. better H2H?Please. 🤦‍♂️ twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s… Hey #MatsWilander, is one Olympic gold worth more than 1. one more Slam2. 6 more WTFs3. 2 more YE #1's4. almost twice as many weeks as #15. 1 more Career Grand Slam6. 2 more Goldens Mastersand7. better H2H?Please. 🤦‍♂️ twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s…

Shivalika @_SHVLK twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s… Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Mats Wilander:



“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics.



I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.



To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Mats Wilander:“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics. I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Mats shifting goalposts and then calling underachiever Federer as the greatest Mats shifting goalposts and then calling underachiever Federer as the greatest 😂😂😂 twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s…

Lili ✨ still sad about tennis man @nowhere_lili Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Mats Wilander:



“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics.



I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.



To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Mats Wilander:“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics. I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” the bitterest Federer girlie of all time twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s… the bitterest Federer girlie of all time twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s…

23 🇷🇸🐐 @djokerprime Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Mats Wilander:



“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics.



I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.



To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Mats Wilander:“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics. I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Yeah they are finished in few hours. Djokovic about to put it in the coffin. twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s… Yeah they are finished in few hours. Djokovic about to put it in the coffin. twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s…

Matt.V @TheSentinel909 Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_ Mats Wilander:



“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics.



I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.



To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Mats Wilander:“Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics. I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25 or 26, so there would be no discussion.To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough” Incredibly dumb take... But that's not at all surprising considering the source... twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s… Incredibly dumb take... But that's not at all surprising considering the source... twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s…

Novak Djokovic to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the ATP singles rankings

Djokovic after winning the French Open title on Sunday

Currently ranked No. 3 in the ATP singles rankings, Djokovic will be returning to his throne, the No. 1 spot in the men's world rankings. On Monday, the 36-year-old will begin his 388th week at the pinnacle of the men's rankings and would be leading Alcaraz by 420 points.

Djokovic is also leading the race to the ATP Finals as he tops the ATP Live Race To Turin with hopes of taking part in the year-end championship after winning the title last year.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes