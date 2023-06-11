Novak Djokovic created history in Paris on Sunday, June 11, by winning the French Open 2023, thus becoming the first and only man to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles.
The Serbian beat Casper Ruud, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, to win his third Roland Garros title at the Court Philippe Chatrier. The Serbian legend asserted his dominance all through the tournament, dropping just one set to reach the milestone. The veteran was all smiles after winning the title as he ran to the stands to celebrate his triumph with his friends and family.
Although he is only the third tennis player and the only male to have won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, former French Open winner Mats Wilander is still hesitant to give him the GOAT mantle. Speaking after the Serb's win, Wilander said that it will be difficult to call anyone greater than Federer "tough."
"Does Novak winning #23 means he’s the GOAT? I suppose so. On the other hand, Nadal has won the Olympics. I would like to see Novak get to 24, 25, or 26, so there would be no discussion. To say that anyone is greater than Roger Federer is kind of tough," the American said.
However, tennis fans did not take Wilander's comments well, and they turned to social media to express their anger at such a statement.
Some fans took a subtle dig at Roger Federer and expressed their concern that the Serb won't be considered great for reasons that are beyond the tennis court.
"they're not gna call djokovic great until he starts wearing expensive suits and rolexes im afraid."
Another fan called out Wilander for his "clown statements" and claimed the Serbian to be the "undisputed GOAT."
"Wilander is known for clown statements that totally misses the mark. This one is right up there. Djokovic is already the undisputed GOAT."
Some fans were more acerbic and one went to the extent of saying that Wilander should be put in a retirement home.
"somebody put him in a retirement house this is worrying."
Below are a few more fan reactions:
Novak Djokovic to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the ATP singles rankings
Currently ranked No. 3 in the ATP singles rankings, Djokovic will be returning to his throne, the No. 1 spot in the men's world rankings. On Monday, the 36-year-old will begin his 388th week at the pinnacle of the men's rankings and would be leading Alcaraz by 420 points.
Djokovic is also leading the race to the ATP Finals as he tops the ATP Live Race To Turin with hopes of taking part in the year-end championship after winning the title last year.
