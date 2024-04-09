"They're gonna lose it when they hear about night” - Andy Roddick jokes as Fox News warns USA about potential migrant invasion during solar eclipse

Andy Roddick recently poked fun at Fox News for suggesting a possible illegal invasion of smugglers, cartels, and migrants during the Solar Eclipse.

While the solar eclipse had a lot of Americans filled with excitement, Fox News decided to warn its viewers of a "menacing" possibility. Though the eclipse event is slated to last for about two and a half hours, there will be a total of four minutes and 27 seconds of complete darkness. The News channel felt that this eclipse could provide a real opportunity for illegal entry into the country.

America's Newsroom's anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer presented this news to the Americans on Monday morning (April 8) with Perino saying that the southern border will be directly at risk for the four-minute duration of the eclipse.

“Fox News alert! A rare celestial event collides with a policy failure on the ground. The southern border will be directly in the path of totality today when the moon covers the sun for nearly four minutes,” Perino said.

Her co-anchor Hemmer followed Perino's statement by adding that the officials were preparing for a higher traffic than usual implying that it could be possible for smugglers, cartels, and migrants to enter through the borders illegally.

“(Officials) are bracing for higher traffic than usual,” (which means) a real opportunity for smugglers and cartels and migrants to come right in.”

Roddick decided to poke fun at this news stating how the people at Fox News are going to lose it once they hear about the concept of 'night'.

"They’re gonna lose it when they hear about night …."

"They're made cause someone' having an ice cream come" - Andy Roddick reacted to Fox host criticizing Joe Biden for eating ice cream

Andy Roddick and Joe Biden

The solar eclipse saga is not the only time Andy Roddick has taken a dig at Fox. Recently, the American reacted to one of their reporters criticizing President Joe Biden for eating ice cream in public. Roddick also took a dig at former president Donald Trump in the process.

A video of Biden, whose love for ice cream is well known, eating the dairy product in a public setting went viral and led to criticism from Fox host Jesse Watters, who felt that a grown man should not be licking ice cream in public.

Roddick to a dig at Watters and Trump in his tweet where he stated how it was funny that the Fox host criticized Biden for eating ice cream when Trump was found liable for rape. Last year, Trump was found liable for abusing advise columnist E. Jean Carroll.

"Their guy was found liable for rape and they’re mad cause someone’s having an ice cream cone."

