"They're magicians" - Andrey Rublev credits doctors at Madrid Open for helping him achieve 'most proud' title of his career despite fever

Andrey Rublev credited the doctors on tour for helping him win the Madrid Open 2024 title after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

Rublev faced a tough path to the final with wins over Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.

On the other hand, Auger-Aliassime's path was much more unique. He received a walkover from Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal. In the semifinal against Jiri Lehecka, the Czech player retired while the score was 3-3 in the first set.

Auger-Aliassime was naturally the fresher player in the final but Rublev, who struggled with illness throughout the tournament earned the win.

The Russian admitted that he was close to withdrawing from the tournament but credited the doctors for helping him out.

“I was [close to withdrawing]. There were a few issues I couldn’t fix. I have to give full credit to the doctors. They’re magicians," he said during his on-court interview.

"They were doing some tricky things.. Somehow I was able to at least play. I’ve never seen this in my life. They’re the best so far out of all the ones I’ve had on tour.”

Rublev was ousted in the first rounds of the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Barcelona Open. He went six weeks without a win before arriving in Madrid. He admitted that this was the proudest title of his career.

“I would say the most proud title of my career,” Rublev added.

"I was almost dead every day. I wasn’t sleeping at night. The last 3 or 4 days I barely slept.”

With Andrey Rublev's battle with fever, Felix Auger-Aliassime was undoubtedly the fresher one going into the final. He showed that right from the get-go.

The Canadian broke Rublev in the first game to love and hit 13 winners in the opener to bag the first set. However, Rublev started winning more points in the second set from his first serve. The Russian did not face a break point in the second set and won in the 12th game.

A similar story unfolded in the third set with Rublev backing his first serve. The 26-year-old bagged the final 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

This was Andrey Rublev's second Masters 1000 title after winning the Monte Carlo Masters in 2023. The win also helped Rublev increase his lead over Auger-Aliassime to 5-1 in their head-to-head encounters.