"They are scary" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle unlocks new fear ahead of American's US Open campaign

The current World No. 4, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has recently shared her thoughts on her new fear of a self-driving four-wheeler car. The American tennis player concluded his 2025 Cincinnati Open on Thursday, August 14, and will be next seen in action at the 2025 US Open.

The 2024 US Open runner-up started dating the famed internet personality, Morgan Riddle, in early 2020 after meeting through the app, Raya. Riddle, who earlier worked in real estate and as a media director of two companies, has been a steady presence in Taylor Fritz's career and has also accompanied the tennis star on his tours.

Through her recent Instagram story shared on August 14, Morgan Riddle shared her thoughts on the Waymo self-driving Jaguar I-PACE SUV car, as it was taking a turn in front of her car. While expressing a sense of fear, the former model wrote:

"you literally could not pay me to get in one of these things they're so scary."

Screenshot of Morgan Riddle's Instagram story | Source: IG/moorrgs

Morgan Riddle's boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, reached the semifinal round at the 2025 National Bank Open and lost to fellow American Ben Shelton. His 2025 Cincinnati Open tournament run came to an end with a round of 16 loss to French player Terence Atmane.

Morgan Riddle reflects on her appreciation for travel while highlighting her admiration for boyfriend Taylor Fritz

Morgan Riddle at the 2024 US Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

During her interview with Harper's Bazaar in July 2025, Morgan Riddle reflected her appreciation for travelling with boyfriend, Taylor Fritz. She also expressed her endearing views on his work ethic and his support towards her endeavours. She said:

"I didn't travel very much growing up. We would go on spring break to South Dakota, but nowhere far-flung. So the idea of getting to travel the world and explore all these amazing places that the tennis tour brings us to was just amazing. I was and still am so game for it."

She continued:

"I like that he’s so determined in his work, it’s very inspiring. Every day, he inspires me to be the best version of myself – to work hard to achieve my goals. He’s so supportive of what I’ve done in tennis. A certain kind of guy wouldn’t be as comfortable with someone stepping into their space. We support each other and lift each other up. We’re a good team."

Riddle's boyfriend will participate in the 2025 US Open mixed doubles with former World No. 3, Russian-born Kazakhstani player, Elena Rybakina, with whom he won the Indian Wells mixed doubles exhibition tournament in March this year.

